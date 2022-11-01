Santos seeks alternatives to overcome blockade and not delay wages

Santos will have problems paying salaries this October. The Spanish tax authorities blocked the R$ 26 million belonging to Peixe from the sale of defender Kaiky to Almería (ESP).

The lawsuit was opened because of the lack of payment of taxes from the sale of Neymar’s rights to Barcelona, ​​made in 2013. The value, plus fine and interest, reached R$ 17 million. Santos mobilized its legal department to try to reach an agreement and receive the “change”.

President Andres Rueda depended on Kaiky’s money to pay salaries until the end of this year. With no other income, Alvinegro Praia must make a new loan so as not to delay the payment of athletes and employees.

In September, Santos had to resort to funding: a loan made by Santos via Banco Safra. These wealthy fans put funds in Safra, and the bank lends it to Peixe, with lower interest rates than usual. The image rights had already been delayed.

“I’m trying like hell. I’m seeing with a sponsor who has to pay in December if he can bring me that amount. Unfortunately, that’s how it is, we’ll do whatever we can to keep paying salaries on time and now I’m going to try to pay the right to image that was left behind. I always talk to the players and they understand me: ‘go on, president, stay in peace’. This is very cool”, said Andres Rueda, in an interview with UOL Esporte.

“I think so [Santos precisará de novo empréstimo]. It’s a help, we don’t have any more recipes until the end of the year. When we sell Kaiky, we weigh in the balance. We knew it wasn’t a perfect sale, but the money would be enough to end the year in the dark. I could pay salaries, 13th grade, taxes, all cute. The blockade in the Spanish Revenue screwed Santos”, added the president.

Faced with this difficult context, Santos will need to sell at least one player’s rights in November – the reopening of the international transfer window to Europe will only be in January. John and Lucas Braga are two athletes with good potential in the market.

Even with all these problems, Santos projects a 2023 of greater investment in reinforcements: “We will have finished paying several old debt agreements and there will be more money left. It will not be much, but enough to bring some important pieces”, promised Rueda.