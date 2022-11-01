Santos warns that he will not stay with Luan, and Corinthians seeks a destination for 2023

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has a contract at CT Joaquim Grava until December 2023. The player’s staff is already looking for a new club in the ball market

Santos warned Luan’s staff that he will not remain with the athlete in 2023, as the GOAL. The player will return to Corinthians, a club with which he has a contract until the end of next year. However, he has an indefinite future.

The club from the coast of São Paulo does not intend to renew the loan bond with the attacking midfielder. Hired last August, the 29-year-old was unable to perform at Vila Belmiro. President Andrés Rueda has already informed the player’s staff that he does not intend to keep him the following year. He played six games for the team, totaling 331 minutes. During the period, he scored a goal and provided an assist.

With no interest in maintaining Santos, Luan will return to Corinthians at the beginning of 2023. Timão does not want to keep the athlete and is willing to negotiate him in the next ball market.

Santos FC

The desire is a definitive transfer, but the summit does not rule out a new loan contract for the athlete. He is out of the plans of the football board, led by Duilio Monteiro Alves.

The people of São Paulo are willing to facilitate the athlete’s departure, even if there is no financial compensation. The idea is to get rid of the salary paid to the player, of about R$ 800 thousand per month.

Luan’s staff is already looking for a new club for the player in 2023. The player hasn’t been on the field for almost a month. The last performance was on October 5, when the Santos team lost 2-1 to Atlético-MG, in the 30th round of the Brasileirão.