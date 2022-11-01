Schedule highlights from November 1st to 6th

Disclosure

Keanu Reeves is the star of Telecine Pipoca on the first night of November, the 1st, with one of his most famous and intense characters: John Wick. On Tuesday, starting at 10 pm, the artist, known for his versatility, invades the channel with the third feature in the franchise that is synonymous with adrenaline. In John Wick 3 — Parabellumthe protagonist must join forces with former partners as he fights for his survival.

On Wednesday, at 7:55 pm, nostalgia dominates the Cult with one of those films that moviegoers never tire of watching: ET – the Extraterrestrial, production that completes 40 years and continues to thrill the public. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the plot features a trio of child actors of the time: Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore and Robert MacNaughton. And in Touch, the drama four days with her occupies the 10pm slot, with Mila Kunis and Glenn Close playing mother and daughter. The film was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song for Diane Warren’s Somehow You Do.

Speaking of soundtrack, Action shows on Thursday, at 10 pm, 007 Against Specter, award-winning film in the 2016 edition of the awards, with Sam Smith’s Writing’s On The Wall. This time, James Bond (Daniel Craig) has a mission in Mexico City and promises to rock the night. For fans of the spy, how about taking advantage of this and his other 24 cinematic adventures for a marathon in the Telecine catalog, within Globoplay and via operators?

And if the farm is already busy with 007, imagine sexting with Bruce Willis! Starting at 10 pm, the star commands the Premium night with the unprecedented thriller survive the night, a mix of action and suspense that also features Chad Michael Murray, Shea Buckner and Tyler Jon Olson. In the story, Willis is Frank, an ex-sheriff who witnesses his house being invaded by criminals, and he and his family are held hostage. His son, Rich, Murray’s character, is a doctor and, in addition to the tension, he needs to operate on one of the bandits so that everyone gets out of this trap alive.

In the wake of Friday, Action’s Saturday morning starts frantically with the Grandes Astros da Ação special from 11:35 am, bringing together actors who have marked the genre in different decades. Arnold Schwarzenegger opens the selection with Terminator: Genesis and the program lasts all day: Kickboxer – The Dragon Challengewith Jean-Claude Van Damme; Red – Retired and Dangerouswith Bruce Willis; Rogue – the Assassinwith Jason Statham and Jet Li; Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nationwith Tom Cruise; Fast & Furious 7, with Vin Diesel, Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson; and Rambo: Until the Endwith Sylvester Stallone.

Saturday is also for animation lovers with the Superpremiere of the bad guys at Premium, at 10pm. Directed by Pierre Perifel, the production brings to the screen the famous characters of the humorous saga of children’s books by Aaron Blabey. Mr. Wolf, Mrs. Tarantula, Mr. Shark, Mr. Piranha and Mr. Cobra form a group of thieving animals that pride themselves on their infamous reputation around the city. But when they are arrested, anything goes to stay away from the bars. The next day, November 6, it’s the movie’s turn to arrive at Pipoca, and the channel promotes a meeting of characters who only seem like villains, but, deep down, are infected by good deeds, like Gru, from My favorite eviland the game’s blue hedgehog, protagonist of Sonic 2: the Movie. The triple dose is from 18:15.

On Sunday, at 8 pm, the tip is from Action, with a special tribute to the birthday boy of the day: Ethan Hawke. The artist appears in various versions in his eclectic 52nd birthday celebration. There’s terror full of suspense in The entitya western atmosphere in violent land and the dramatic adventure Vivos, inspired by a true story.