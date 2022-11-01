See how all the groups of Paulistão 2023 turned out – Football

Paulistão 2023 has started! On the afternoon of this Tuesday (1), the São Paulo Football Federation defined the groups for the biggest state tournament in the country. The championship, which goes into its 122nd edition, starts on January 15th and runs until April 9th, the day of the big decision. THE Record TVonce again, broadcasts the tournament exclusively on open TV.

The most complicated bracket was with Santos, who will once again compete for a spot with RB Bragantino. Botafogo and Inter de Limeira complete the group. In 2022, Alvinegro Praiano ended up eliminated in the first phase.







Palmeiras, current champions, fell in Group D, with São Bernardo, Santo André and Portuguesa, which returns to the Paulistão A-1 Series after 8 years.





São Paulo, which in 2022 was defeated in the final, is again in Group B and will compete with Guarani, Mirassol and Água Santa. Corinthians, the biggest state champion, challenges Ituano, Ferroviária and São Bento.





Although a change is speculated, the regulation remains the same for the 10th time in a row. 16 teams divided into four groups, with all of them facing representatives of the other groups. At the end of the 12 rounds, the first two qualify for the quarterfinals. The representatives of the same group face each other in a single game, in the house of the best placed. Whoever passes, goes to the semifinals, also in just one match. The final is played in two games.

In addition, the bottom two overall are relegated to Serie A-2.



Check out how the groups turned out:



A group

saints

RB Bragantino

Botafogo

Inter de Limeira



group B

Sao Paulo

Guarani

Mirasol

Holy Water



Group C

Corinthians

Ituano

railway

São Bento



Group D

palm trees

St Bernard

Saint Andrew

Portuguese



