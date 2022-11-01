See the differences between screen types

The 2022 World Cup is coming and a lot of people are thinking about switching TV to watch the Brazilian men’s soccer team games.

However, smart TVs have evolved a lot and it is common for those who want to buy them to have doubts, especially regarding the type of screen: LCD, LED, QLED, OLED. But what does each acronym mean?

In summary, you will find two types of technologies in the store:

LCD panels with LED lighting (with or without quantum dots)

OLED panels (exclusive to LG)

What changes, technically, is the way these screens are lit and, of course, the perception we have of the variety of colors and contrast — blacker blacks and vibrant tones, for example.

All TVs with liquid crystal display (LCD) have backlighting LED which helps to “draw” the displayed image. This type is the most common and cheapest, but it doesn’t achieve high levels of contrast — when displaying a dark scene, there will always be a backlight.

The industry tries to improve this by using what has become known as quantum dots. At Samsung, the trade name is QLED. At Toshiba, “quantum dot“.

Some modern TVs even have mini LEDs, smaller, targeted dots of light that allow for better control of screen lighting—instead of a large light source, dots are controlled by region, which helps you get closer to true black. In stores, you can find this under the name of Neo QLEDfrom Samsung, or D-LED (Direct LED)at Toshiba or Philco.

On the other hand, we have the technology OLED, patented by LG. In it, the pixels (tiny dots on the TV that form the image) are organic and self-illuminating.

These TVs often have impressive picture quality with high levels of contrast. It’s called “blackest black”, in which the dark spots of the video are off and therefore without any light.

Despite being superior (and much more expensive), these screens are more susceptible to “burn-in”, when the monitor is permanently scarred by the long exposure of the same image at the same point (for example, a game scoreboard or logo). . In general, with conventional use, image retention wears off over time.

In order of image quality, it would look something like this:

OLED mini-LED with quantum dots (Neo QLED and D-LED) LED with quantum dots (QLED and quantum dot) LED

Now that you know more about this veritable alphabet soup, check out our selection of smart TVs with each of these technologies.

LED TVs

Smart TV AOC 43″ Full HD with Roku TV 43S5195/78G

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 1,595.99

Considered an entry-level smart TV (more basic), this model has 43 inches and Full HD resolution (less than 4K). It comes with the Roku OS operating system, which brings the main streaming apps (Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney +) and allows you to mirror your mobile screen on your TV. It is a more affordable option for those who have an older and smaller device.

Smart TV LG LED PRO 43″ Full HD 43LM631C0SB

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 1,849.08

This LG TV features a Quad Core processor—four processors that eliminate noise and create more dynamic colors and contrasts. The screen is 43 inches with Full HD resolution. It has bluetooth connection, wi-fi and already comes with several applications installed, such as Netflix and YouTube.

Smart TV Philips Android TV 50″ 4K 50PUG7406/78

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 2,184.05

The model has 50 inches and 4K resolution (four times higher than Full HD). It has bluetooth and wifi connection. The operating system is Android TV, which is quite interesting for those who have a smartphone with an Android system, as it allows screen mirroring and the use of voice commands by the Google Assistant.

Smart TV 50″ Samsung 4K 50BU8000

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 2,548.20

This TV is 50 inches and 4K resolution. The speakers imitate a soundbar, which promises to deliver higher sound quality, according to the manufacturer. It comes with Alexa voice assistant, which allows you to use voice commands to control the TV, listen to the news, weather and other features. It can be integrated with other Alexa-enabled devices such as echo dots.

QLED and Neo QLED TVs

Smart TV Samsung QLED 55″ 4K 55Q60B

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 3,249.99

It comes with a 55-inch screen and 4K resolution. Slim look and no cables showing. It has bluetooth and wi-fi connections and already comes with Alexa and Google Assistant. For those who enjoy playing games, this TV brings the game mode, which promises to improve the experience and immersion in games.

Smart TV Toshiba QLED 65″ 65M550KB

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 4,394.90

For those who want to watch the World Cup games on a “giant screen”, this model is 65 inches and 4K resolution. QLED technology delivers sharper images and sharper contrasts. It comes with a Quad Core processor, which allows you to open applications and commands faster.

Smart TV Samsung Neo QLED 50″ 4K QN50QN90B

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 4,189

For gamers out there, this is a great TV. Neo QLED technology brings even better picture quality than QLED. The refresh rate is 144Hz, which means smoother and more realistic image transition, which can help a lot in shooting combat games.

OLED TV

Smart TV LG 65″ 4K OLED65A1

Image: Disclosure

Price: 5,888.10 in cash

We’ve come to the very best in imaging technology. This model is 65 inches and 4K resolution. It comes with Alexa and Google assistant and allows integration with other automation devices. It has three-dimensional sound, game optimizer and “Film Maker” function, which brings images exactly as the director thought them.

We compared

In the first edition of Tilt Lab Day, we tested four 4K smart TVs: one from LG, one from Philco, one from Samsung and one from Toshiba. They had different prices and features, but the LG model won as the best. Toshiba’s took in the best value for money category.

Check out how each device did in each aspect and ask your questions in the live below:

*With reporting information by Melissa Cruz Cossetti