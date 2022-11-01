See the first official image of Godzilla vs Kong 2

Confirmed in 2022, Godzilla Vs Kong 2 is a sequel to the feature released in 2021 by Warner Bros. Discovery in theaters and simultaneously on HBO Max. With a plot that promises to show Kong defending the Earth creatures he loves so much, the filming of the film had already been confirmed for later this year.

Now in recordings, the first official image of the film has just been revealed. Check out!

Godzilla Vs Kong 2 Director Returns to Set

Responsible for the 2017 film, Adam Wingard, known for his work on The Guest and Death Note, is already ‘full steam’ on the set of Godzilla Vs Kong 2. Shared through Erik Davis, the first behind-the-scenes image also confirms Brian Tyree Henry’s return to the role of Bernie Hayes, a titan-obsessed Podcaster. Check it out below.

NEW: Adam Wingard is officially back to direct the #GodzillaVsKong sequel, starring Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, Dan Stevens and Fala Chen. Here’s the first behind-the-scenes image. Production is happening now. The film hits theaters March 15, 2024. pic.twitter.com/qZTolf57hF — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 25, 2022

So far, the production is working on the title of ‘Origins’, but it is unknown if this will actually be used in the future. Actor Dan Stevens, known for Legion, is expected to star in the feature film.

Godzilla is getting its own series on Apple TV+

Confirmed earlier this year, Apple TV+ will be responsible for a production of Legendary’s so-called ‘Monsterverse’. Starring Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell, the series should explore the universe shown in the cinema, including new monsters from Japan’s Toho. You can check out the synopsis below:

“Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores a family’s journey to uncover their buried secrets and a legacy that ties them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

So far, it does not have a release date, but it is expected for the end of 2023.

Godzilla Vs Kong 2 Coming in 2024

“The fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise will see Kong defend Earth from the unusual and dangerous creatures that threaten his new home.”

Little is known about Godzilla Vs Kong 2, but the film is currently being shot in the city of Gold Coast, Australia, which according to videos recorded by fans, simulate Brazilian beaches.

Godzilla Vs Kong 2 hits theaters on March 15, 2024.