SEGA wants to know what its next Mini console should be

The Mega Drive Mini 2 should not be the last compact platform from the Japanese company

After completing the development process of the Mega Drive Mini 2SEGA seems to be already planning to launch another platform with reduced size. In Japan, consumers who have purchased the company’s latest hardware can answer a questionnaire about what the next project in this area should be.

According to Twitter user @gosokkyuall Mega Drive Mini 2 units come with a address and a four-digit password to participate in an online survey. In it, it is possible to answer how the console was acquired and which replicas of old platforms should be produced in the future.

The available options explore the entire history of SEGA, including SC-3000, Master System, Game Gear, Saturn and dreamcast, among other options. Interestingly, the company also lists the Game Gear Micro 2 as one of the alternatives, despite the device being a revamped version of its old portable platform.

SEGA already has five Mini consoles

In addition to the two versions of the Mega Drive Mini, the Japanese company has already brought to stores three other products that offer “compact access” part of its classic catalogue. In addition to Game Gear Microit also launched two systems Astro City Miniwhich are based on some of their arcade hits.

In October 2020, Yosuke Okunari, the company’s hardware producer, stated that she was studying bringing consumers a compact version of the Dreamcast. However, so far there has been no indication that it has advanced its plans to revive the platform originally launched in 1998.

In its most recent tax report, SEGA has revealed that it intends to continue exploring its catalog of classics in the form of re-releases, remakes and remasters.. At the same time, she intends to focus a lot of resources on her “Super Game” projectwith the intention of achieving unprecedented success throughout its history.

Source: VGC