Series: premieres of the week in Portugal – October 31, 2022 – Television news and series

Stay up to date with the main news coming to television channels and streaming platforms starting this Monday.

October 31, 2022

Agatha Christie: Why Didn’t You Ask Evans? / Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? (absolute debut)

FOX Crime

Based on the 1934 novel, “Agatha Christie: Why Didn’t You Ask Evans?”, the series follows the vicar’s son Bobby Jones (Will Poulter) and his friend, socialite Lady Frances “Frankie” Derwent (Lucy Boynton) on a crime-solving adventure.

The whole mystery of the miniseries is based on the question: Why didn’t you ask Evans?, pronounced by a dying man after a fall on the slopes of a golf course in North Wales. Bobby Jones and his friend Lady Frances “Frankie” Derwent, reunited after a decade apart, find the man and promise to answer the deceased’s final question. With only a photograph of a woman found in the dead man’s pocket, these young adventurers will put their skills to the test, making a visit to England under dubious pretexts in order to unravel the case.

2022 | Drama, Mystery With Will Poulter, Lucy Boynton, Maeve Dermody Created by Hugh Laurie Debut in Portugal (T1) 31 Oct. 2022 (FOX Crime) seasons 1

The White Lotus (season 2)

HBO Max

Anthology of stories set in holiday resorts that follow a week in the lives of guests and workers.

THE first season it is set in a tropical resort in the Hawaiian archipelago and follows the meticulous manager, Armond (Murray Bartlett), who, after a sudden trauma, begins a dramatic downward spiral; and the spa manager, the friendly and pragmatic Belinda (Natasha Rothwell).

Among the vacationers are the Mossbacher family – Nicole (Connie Britton), a successful businesswoman; her husband, Mark (Steve Zahn), who is going through an embarrassing health crisis; their teenage son Quinn (Fred Hechinger), a socially awkward gamer; her daughter, Olivia (Sydney Sweeney), and her friend Paula (Brittany O “Grady), sharp-tongued college girls who cast a sarcastic look at everyone’s lifestyle and beliefs.

Shane Patton (Jake Lacy) and Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) are on their honeymoon, but almost immediately, dark clouds begin to appear in their relationship.

Finally, Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), a wealthy and unstable woman, recovers from her mother’s death and travels alone to the hotel looking for love and a massage.

THE second season, takes place in a luxury resort in Sicily. Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) is the hotel’s dedicated manager.

Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) has married Greg (Jon Gries), whom she met in Hawaii. The couple travels to Sicily with his assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson). Other guests are Bert Di Grasso (F. Murray Abraham); his son Dominic (Michael Imperioli), a Hollywood producer visiting with his family to explore his roots; and Albie (Adam DiMarco), Dominic’s son.

Englishman Quentin (Tom Hollander) arrives with his nephew, Jack (Leo Woodall).

Two couples are on vacation together. Daphne (Meghann Fahy), married to successful businessman Cameron (Theo James); and Ethan (Will Sharpe), Cameron’s former colleague who has recently achieved professional success, and his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

2021 | Comedy With Murray BartlettConnie BrittonJennifer Coolidge Created by Mike White Debut in Portugal (T2) 31 Oct. 2022 (HBO Max) seasons 1 see trailer

November 1, 2022

Chucky (season 2)

Syfy

When young artist Jake Wheeler buys a vintage “Good Guy” doll at a garage sale, with the intention of using it in his latest contemporary art project, everything changes in his life and in the small town of Hackensack – and not to stop. best.

2021 | Crime With Brad Dourif, Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones Created by David Kirschner, Don Mancini, Nick Antosca Debut in Portugal (T2) 1 Nov. 2022 (Syfy) seasons 1 see trailer

Spiral / Gears (season 2)

AMC

The series describes the daily life of a Parisian court through the eyes of a young prosecutor, a police captain, an investigating judge and a lawyer.

2005 | Crime, Drama, Mystery With Caroline Proust, Audrey Fleurot, Thierry Godard Created by Alexandra Clert, Guy-Patrick Sainderichin Debut in Portugal (T2) 1 Nov. 2022 (AMC) seasons 8

The Winchesters (absolute debut)

HBO Max

Prequel to the series “Supernatural”, tells how Sam and Dean’s parents met.

Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester, this is the story of how John Winchester met Mary Campbell and put everything on the line to save his love and the world.

John returns home after fighting in Vietnam. A mysterious encounter leads him to want to know his father’s past. He crosses paths with the demon hunter Mary who is also looking for answers. They join forces with apprentice hunter Latika and the easygoing Carlos (Jojo Fleites) to unravel the mysteries of their respective families.

The investigation leads them to a rare book store. The owner is Ada, who is interested in the occult and can provide the missing pieces of the puzzle.

2022 | Action, Fantasy, Horror With Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger, Nida Khurshid Created by Jensen Ackles, Danneel Ackles Debut in Portugal (T1) 1 Nov. 2022 (HBO Max) seasons 1 see trailer

Young Royals (season 2)

Netflix

Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) arrives at the prestigious Hillerska boarding school. He finally has the opportunity to explore his true personality and discover the kind of life he really wants. Wilhelm begins to dream of a future filled with freedom and unconditional love, far from royal obligations-but when, unexpectedly, he becomes next in line to the throne, his dilemma grows. Love or duty.

2021 | Drama With Nikita Uggla, Frida Argento, Pernilla August Debut in Portugal (T2) 1 Nov. 2022 (Netflix) seasons 1 see trailer

November 2, 2022

Billy the Kid (absolute debut)

TVCine

Based on the life of famed outlaw Billy the Kid, it follows his life from humble Irish roots, to his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger on the American frontier, to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War.

2022 | Western, Drama With Tom Blyth, Dakota Daulby, Siobhan Williams Created by Michael Hirst Debut in Portugal (T1) 2 Nov. 2022 (TVCine) seasons 1

Father Brown (season 9)

FOX Crime

Set in the 1950s in a small English country village, “Father Brown” stars Mark Williams as a Catholic priest with a knack for solving crimes by adapting GK Chesterton’s novels for television.

2013 | Crime, Drama With Mark Williams, Sorcha Cusack, Nancy Carroll Created by Rachel Flowerday, Tahsin Guner Debut in Portugal (T9) 2 Nov. 2022 (FOX Crime) seasons 9

reboot (absolute debut)

Disney+

When Hulu reboots a family sitcom from the early 2000s, its dysfunctional cast is forced to come together again and deal with unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

2022 | Comedy With Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer Created by Steven Levitan Debut in Portugal (T1) 2 Nov. 2022 (Disney+) seasons 1

November 3, 2022

blockbuster (absolute debut)

Netflix

Timmy Yoon (Randall Park), an idealist in the analogue world, has devoted his entire adult life to his first love – movies – a passion that has kept him in his one and only job to date: manager of Blockbuster Video in the city where he was born.

Upon learning that he runs the last Blockbuster store in the US, Timmy is concerned and realizes he has no choice but to take steps to keep the doors open and his friends employed. And the fact that they are the last may be just what the community needs to ignite lost human connections in the digital age. A situation that ends up leading to a rapprochement with Eliza (Melissa Fumero), Timmy’s longtime crush, who has returned to work with him.

Is this battle to preserve the past what Timmy needs to live in the present? Employees expect it.

2022 | Comedy With Randall ParkMelissa FumeroTyler Alvarez Created by Vanessa Ramos Debut in Portugal (T1) 3 Nov. 2022 (Netflix) seasons 1

November 4, 2022

The Mosquito Coast / The Mosquito Coast (season 2)

Apple TV+

Adapted from the novel of the same name, “The Mosquito Coast” follows the dangerous path of Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, who forces the family to abandon their roots and travel to Mexico only to find themselves suddenly persecuted. by the US government.

2021 | Drama With Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish Created by Neil Cross Debut in Portugal (T2) 4 Nov. 2022 (Apple TV+) seasons 1 see trailer

The President (season 2)

Amazon Prime Video

A satirical look at the 2015 FIFA corruption scandal, told through the point of view of Sergio Jadue, former president of the Chilean Football Federation.

Season two traces the origins of FIFA’s transcendence from a simple sporting organization to a commercial and political powerhouse. At the center of the story is former FIFA president João Havelange, the Brazilian who usurped power from the Europeans and maintained control of FIFA for nearly three decades, transforming the organization into the giant we know today.

2020 | Drama, Comedy With Karla Souza, Andrés Parra, Paulina Gaitan Debut in Portugal (T2) 4 Nov. 2022 (Amazon Prime Video) seasons 1

Manifest: The Mystery of Flight 828 / Manifest (season 4)

Netflix

After landing after a turbulent routine flight, the crew and passengers of Montego Air Flight 828 discover that five years have passed in what felt like just a few hours. As their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery emerges and some passengers quickly realize they may be destined for something greater than they ever thought possible.