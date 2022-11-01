Sony updates sales figures: PS5 is at 25 million; more statistics

Facebook

Sony today released its financial report for the fiscal second quarter of the year (July, August and September). In it, the company announced that the PS5 reached the mark of 25 million units sold until September 30, 2022.

A total of 3.3 million PS5s were shipped to stores in that period. It’s basically the same amount of consoles that were sold in the same period last year. PS4 numbers remain undisclosed, as was the case in the previous quarter.

Some more statistics: