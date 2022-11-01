Sony updates sales figures: PS5 is at 25 million; more statistics

Sony today released its financial report for the fiscal second quarter of the year (July, August and September). In it, the company announced that the PS5 reached the mark of 25 million units sold until September 30, 2022.
A total of 3.3 million PS5s were shipped to stores in that period. It’s basically the same amount of consoles that were sold in the same period last year. PS4 numbers remain undisclosed, as was the case in the previous quarter.
Some more statistics:
- There are a total of 45.4 million PlayStation Plus subscribers as of September 30, 2022. A decrease of 1.8 million compared to last year (47.2 million);
- PS4 and PS5 software sold 62.5 million units between July and September 2022. That’s down by 13.9 million compared to last year (76.4 million);
- Of that number of software, 6.7 million were first-party games (in the same period last year sales were 7.6 million);
- 63% of software sales were full game downloads (previous year it was 62%);
- Average of 102 million monthly active users between July and September 2022;
- More numbers and graphs can be seen in this topic.