Sport asks for postponement of the STJD trial; legal talks about

Sport’s legal department has filed an appeal with the Superior Court of Sports Justice so that the judgment of the case about the invasion of the field by fans in the match against Vasco, for the 35th round of Serie B, be postponed.

The reason for the request is the possibility of losing the starting point, with the Rio de Janeiro club being declared the winner, which would directly interfere in the fight for access to Serie A.

Sport was denounced in three articles of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (articles 205, 211 and 213) and also in articles 19 and 20 of the CBF’s General Regulations for Competitions, and may be punished with loss of field control (from one to ten matches), fine (from R$100 to R$100 thousand) and also the loss of the point obtained in the 1-1 draw with Vasco.

“We are trying to have the trial postponed until after Serie B so that it does not influence the competition. We have already submitted the request”, explained Sport’s legal vice-president, Rodrigo Guedes.

If STJD transfers the points of the match, giving the victory to Vasco, the carioca team will already be mathematically guaranteed in the 2023 Series A, while Sport will have no chance of access.

Leão faces Vila Nova, in Goiânia, in the last round, and has only a 0.04% chance of classification according to the mathematics department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais. Vasco already makes direct confrontation with Ituano, in the interior of São Paulo for the access, playing for a tie. Itu’s team rises with a simple victory.

“We believe that we will not have this point loss. It would be absurd”, stated Rodrigo Guedes.

The expectation is for the STJD to respond to the request for adjournment made by Sport this Tuesday, since on Wednesday the court will be closed due to the All Souls’ holiday. The trial is scheduled for Thursday at 2 pm.