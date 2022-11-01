Success! Redmi Note 12 line breaks record in first day of sales

The Chinese manufacturer does not mention the model that had the most sales, but it indicates that the Redmi Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro Plus and Note 12 Explorer managed to prove that there is a strong demand for cost-effective devices. .

According to figures revealed by Redmi, the new members of the Redmi Note 12 family had a very satisfactory debut in the Chinese smartphone market. That’s because the devices beat the record of the previous generation by selling 350,000 units in a few minutes .

With the first batch of smartphones completely sold out, Redmi is now expected to open a second sales event via its official Chinese website. As a result, we expect to see an increase in the number of units sold over the next few days.

The devices have Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processors, up to 200 MP cameras and fast charging that can reach up to 200W in the Note 12 Explorer model. That is, the numbers and prices are attractive to the average consumer.

So far, there is no date for the global launch of the Redmi Note 12 line, but everything indicates that the devices should bring some adaptations to maintain the same cost-benefit ratio.

Earlier, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro Plus models were IMEI certified and this indicates that the homologation season is open until the official launch.

Looking forward to the global launch of the Redmi Note 12 family? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.