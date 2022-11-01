Super offer: Wewatch V50 portable projector for R$733.82 on AliExpress

O Wewatch v50 Portable Projector is capable of transforming your living room into a movie theater. And today it will become a reality without you having to shell out a lot of money. Check it out: with 45% off AliExpressthe projector went from R$1,334.23 to just R$733.82.

About projection, the manufacturer promises quality image reproduction and high resolution (1920x1080p) native, including LCD display technology.

In addition, with 15,000 LED Lumen, the projection size can reach 200 inches and it is equipped with 5G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, built-in speaker and smartphone compatibility (IOS and Android).

Finally, it is important to mention that the device is very versatile in terms of connectivity: it has HDMI, TF, AV, USB and headphone inputs, which allows, for example, connection to chromecast, computers and video games.

The promotional period continues until stocks last. As this is a promotional action, prices can be changed at any time due to the variation in the dollar exchange rate, as well as the number of units reserved for this offer.

The projector is sent free of charge to Brazil, however, it is possible that it will be taxed by the customs of the Federal Revenue.

