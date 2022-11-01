Taylor Swift’s Les Mis audition with Eddie Redmayne looks really awful

Taylor Swift describes her The miserable audition with Eddie Redmayne. Early in her career, it was announced that Swift had been given a supporting role in Tom Hooper’s musical adaptation of The miserable as Éponine, but the role ended up going to the acclaimed Samantha Barks. Despite being primarily known as a singer, pop artist Swift has since landed several acting roles throughout her career, in film, television and animation. More recently, she played a role in amsterdam, which also starred Christian Bale and Margot Robbie, and last year she won raves for the short film she directed (and briefly starred in) for her song “All Too Well.”

In addition to boats, The miserable also starred Hugh Jackman as Jean Valjean, Anne Hathaway as Fantine, Amanda Seyfried as Cosette, Russell Crowe as Javert, Sacha Baron Cohen as Monsieur Thérnadier, Helena Bonham Carter as Madame Thérnadier, Eddie Redmayne as Marius, and many other talented theater and screen actors. . The film received numerous acclaim from audiences and critics, although it received some negative reviews largely due to Crowe’s vocal performance. Hathaway won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her moving performance, with Redmayne, Jackman, Seyfried and Barks also receiving praise for their roles and prowess as singers.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton ShowSwift and Redmayne detail the surprising circumstances of their first date, a cute encounter during a The miserable screen test. Swift reveals that she did indeed audition for the role of Éponine, though it’s unclear whether she would be better suited for that role or the role of Cosette, meaning she was pretty sure she wouldn’t end up getting either role. However, she continued the process to meet Redmayne, although their meeting was not quite what she had expected as they were testing Éponine’s death scene. See what the stars have to say below:

Swift: I wasn’t going to get that role. But they were like, well, do you want to come to London for one last screen test with Eddie Redmayne? And I said, “This seems like an experience I want to have in my life.” [Turning to Redmayne] You’re like, one of my favorite actors, you’re so ridiculously talented. So I was like, “Yeah, I’m going to London.” So I get there, and they’re like, “Okay, so we really want to make you look like Éponine…” So they said, “We’re going to paint your teeth brown for this.” And I was like, “So you’re going to do this after I meet Eddie Redmayne, right? This is not something you do before, I meet people and then you get brown teeth.” eyes, like you’re close to death,” and I was like, “This immediately became a nightmare for me…” Redmayne: My overwhelming memory of the time is that I had just been to Pizza Express before, and I had a few balls of garlic dough. I thought we were going to sing to each other, you know, but they caught us… it was so weird because Taylor was dressed totally like Éponine and I was in a tracksuit. And they put us on the floor, singing sweet words to each other, and all I knew was that I had just eaten garlic bread. Swift: And I had brown teeth! You were crying, and I thought it was just because of the way I looked. It’s good to hear that we were both struggling at that point.

What would Les Misérables be like with Taylor Swift?

The miserable featured several powerful performers, which is fitting considering the many tragic characters featured in the musical. Éponine is a significant supporting character in The miserable, serving as main character Marius’ confidant while she was in love with him, though this love is not reciprocated until she dies in his arms in the scene where the stars mentioned the audition, in which the characters sing “Little Fall of Rain”. Barks proved to be exceptional in the role, delivering a humble performance as a brave girl who is often ignored by her peers and the man she loves. As a theater actress, she managed to bring a deep emotion to the role that won the viewers’ empathy until the end.

Swift, on the other hand, has an extremely recognizable face due to her pop/country star fame, especially since her career as an artist really started to take off a few years before The miserable, in 2009. The singer’s presence in the film would likely have broken the immersive moviegoing experience for audiences, making it difficult to see her as anyone other than ‘Taylor Swift’, let alone Éponine’s unassuming character. While she is likely to perform well in her auditions due to her numerous callbacks, it is clear that neither Swift nor The miserable suffered after parting. Ultimately, the behind-the-scenes details provided by Redmayne and Swift only serve to add a bit of humorous wisdom to Hooper’s story. The miserable.

Source: The Graham Norton Show