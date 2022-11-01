The Critics Decided! Discover the 45 WORST Horror Movies of ALL Time – Part 2

Today, October 31st, is Halloween. And nothing better to celebrate the date than marathon scary movies and series to get into the mood of the date – even if such movies are not necessarily horror, but drawn more to suspense or even to a lighter and comic horror, the so-called “terrify”. To do this, just select a list of your favorite movies, gather your friends and guarantee the fun. And if you’re not sure what to see, we’ve put together a list of tips for productions present on the most varied streaming platforms so you don’t miss the date. Another important tip is what to avoid watching. And so, now we bring you exactly that, with the definitive list of critics “electing” the 45 worst horror movies of all time. As the matter would be very large, we divided it into two parts. Here goes the second part. Check it out below.

Another film from 2019. This one I can say I had the “honor” to watch in a press screening, promoted by Paris Filmes before its debut in Brazilian cinemas. Yes, the film passed through our rooms. Starring Gary Oldman after the actor took the Oscar, the film should have Nicolas Cage in the lead role – just to feel the drama.

Not even great actors are free to star in true cinema bombs. In fact, it’s hard to find an actor who hasn’t already slipped into a really “stinky” movie. The talented Julianne Moore also has her share of slips, and this horror about a psychiatrist treating patients with multiple personalities is undoubtedly one of them.

Eliza Dushku, Wes Bentley, Melissa Sagemiller, Casey Affleck and Luke Wilson are some of the faces known today starring in this Thursday terror about a group of young people suffering a car accident after a night of partying and drinking, and facing a reality full of of hauntings.

Now on the list of the worst is Oscar winner Anna Paquin, in this Dimension Films production. In the story, an American family moves into a house in Spain, only to discover that the place is haunted. And who said that evil spirits respect voicemail.

John Carpenter’s Fog (1980) was a flop in its time of release, but later lived to become one of the director’s many cult works. The 2005 remake, with TV stars Tom Welling (Smallville) and Maggie Grace (Lost) is just bad, without having gained survival.

Another remake of a cult classic. No surprises. Mortal Line (1990) was successful at the time and featured faces like Julia Roberts, Kevin Bacon and Kiefer Sutherland as resident doctors playing God, dying and reviving at will, but bringing something more with them. The remake features Diego Luna, Kiersey Clemons, Nina Dobrev and Elliot Page, still as Ellen Page.

Here who pays for his sins is the great Robert De Niro in the role of a mysterious doctor who agrees to the dubious procedure of cloning the son of a desperate couple after the death of the “original”. The “genius” parents are played by Greg Kinnear and Rebecca Romjin.

As said, Domination wasn’t the last “biblical/apocalyptic” movie on the list, and it wasn’t the last to feature an Oscar-winning star paying lip service. Here, Kim Basinger stars in the role of a woman assigned to protect a girl who can save the world from the Antichrist.

The great Kevin Bacon will be the subject of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special, when team members decide to gift him to Starlord as a way to cheer him up. So we can think that Bacon never makes mistakes. But not quite. Just look at this The Darkness, about a family and hauntings. Yes, you’ve seen this movie before.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary of its debut, it makes the list one of the most obscure and forgotten horror productions of the last decade. Despite this, we have Ashley Greene, Sebastian Stan and Tom Felton as protagonists.

What would a list of the worst horror movies of all time be without a production by the German Uwe Boll, considered the “Ed Wood” of our times? In other words, the worst movie director in the business. Here, he adapts a cult video game in the form of a seventh art atrocity.

Yes, that ticket is true! The “creativity” of major studios is always “brilliant” when it comes to current fashion, even more so when it comes to new technological trends. Here, the theme of this horror with Stephen Dorff, Natascha McElhone and Sony’s Stephen Rea is an evil site. It sounds dated, and it is!

Now established in their careers, Haley Bennett (The Magnificent Seven and The Girl on the Train) and Chace Crawford (The Profound One, from The Boys) needed to take their first steps somewhere. The option looked good with this teen horror that shows teenager Molly Hartley (Bennett) tormented by the bully at school and also by hauntings.

Another video game adaptation present in the list of the worst horror movies of all time. And another film directed by the daring Uwe Boll. Here, with special effects the envy of first-gen video game graphics, Christian Slater plays a detective on the hunt for evil creatures, with the help of people like Tara Reid and Stephen Dorff.

Tony Oller (The Purge) and Aimee Teergarden (Scream 4) star in this horror movie about teenagers trying to unmask the town’s hero as a bloodthirsty serial killer, before more colleagues end up dead. But who becomes the gimmick of the feature is the veteran Dennis Quaid.

Actress Mischa Barton was very successful on TV thanks to the teen series OC – A Stranger in Paradise, which was on the air for 4 seasons, from 2003 to 2007. After that, the girl’s career took a vertiginous fall, leaving only C-level productions. for her. This is another one, where she plays the jealous and crazy ex-girlfriend of a boy, going to the last consequences to get him back.

Narrowly avoiding the podium of the worst horror movies of all time, we have this production starring muse Kate Beckinsale, from the Underworld films. With the over-the-top story of the new haunted house where a family moves into, the film is directed by DJ Caruso, and it wasn’t just forgotten in the title.

Now yes. Climbing the podium of the worst horror movies of all time, we have another production from 2016 – one of the worst recent years for cinema. The original 2002 Hell’s Cabin was no masterpiece, but it served to introduce the world to director Eli Roth, for better or for worse. No one in their right mind, however, would expect a remake of the film, let alone so quickly. But that’s exactly what we got with this feature seen by a total of zero people.

We have to admit that the second position of the worst movies of all time, according to critics on Rotten Tomatoes, is a production that falls in the category of so bad it is good! It’s hilarious, but Jaws 4 is always remembered on many lists of not only horror, but also the worst movies of all time. And to think that the franchise began with the excellent Jaws (1975), by Steven Spielberg, still considered the opposite of this one, one of the best of all time. And it should have stopped there. Michael Caine, a consecrated actor and above all suspicion, is the one who stars, but claims he never watched it, just enjoyed the house he bought with his fee.

In the very first position among the worst horror films of all time, winning the gold medal from the bottom, is this production from Warner Bros. of US$20 million in the budget. And yes, you got it right, it’s another remake of an Asian work, this one from 2003 in Japan. The plot talks about people receiving calls on their cell phones from their future selves, notifying them of the date and time of their death. Guillermo del Toro was the one who got rid of one, as he was asked to direct, but turned it down. Always a sage.

