The most creative celebrity looks to celebrate Halloween 2022

When the subject is halloween, we know that celebrities are not lacking in creativity when choosing their themed clothes. This year, they wowed audiences with different choices (and some classic ones), and we’ve rounded up the main ones here. So, you can stay on top of everything that happened at the Halloween parties and, who knows, you might be inspired to put together an amazing look at your next costume party, right?

The costumes celebrities wore for Halloween 2022

Lizzo

Lizzo’s productions were one of the highlights of the commemorative date. She painted her body yellow to look like the character. Marge Simpson and yielded several memes (hahaha!) and also dressed as Miss Puggypuppet of Muppets.

Cardi B

And speaking of iconic designs… Cardi B was another one that adapted Marge Simpson’s look! What about?

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes

Taking advantage of the launch of Abracadabra 2the trio from the cast of riverdale rocked looks similar to those of the witch sisters in the Disney movie.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo combined a red dress with a bow at the neckline, socks and black platform shoes with a wavy wig to look just like the character. Betty Boop.

Kendall Jenner

Now, get ready for the Kardashian-Jenner clan costumes! Kendall threw her own Halloween party and chose to dress up as Jessie, from Toy Story. At another time, she appeared in a cucumber outfit!

Kylie Jenner

Over the years, Kylie has shown that she doesn’t play around on the job at Halloween celebrations. This time, the businesswoman’s most emblematic looks were the traditional look of Elvira, The Dark Queenand a vintage essay like The Bride of Frankenstein1935 film.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian also became the bride of Frankenstein next to her husband, the musician Travis Barker. They even appeared with another horror couple costume, representing Chucky doll and his wife Tiffany.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian stole the show as Mystique, from X-Men. Can you imagine the work it took for her to get ready?

Chloe Bailey

And speaking of Marvel history… The singer Chloe Bailey rocked like Storma character who, above all, brings ancestry, as he is a descendant of an ancient lineage of African priests who have white hair and blue eyes.

Halle Bailey

your sister, Halle Baileydid a body makeup and put on a metallic mesh dress and golden accessories to transform herself into a warrior of the people Na’vi, from avatar.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber was inspired by the vampire aesthetic with a set of sharp canines mixed with extravagant pieces of the Versacein addition to a makeup with purple eyeshadow.

Anya Taylor-Joy

The actress Anya Taylor-Joy she was all cute wearing a pink dress and crown like Princess Peachfrom the video game series Super Mario Bros.

Addison Rae

AND Addison Rae that paid tribute to none other, none other than one of the great pop divas of the century, Lady Gaga?

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes dressed as Indiana Jones with a hat and shabby clothes reminiscent of the costumes in the films of Steven Spielberg and George Lucas.

Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch took nostalgia seriously and dressed up as Power Ranger pink!

Jojo Siwa

Jojo Siwa even with platinum hair, he stayed to imitate Draco Malfoyin Harry Potter.

Vanessa Hudgens

Dressed as a ballerina, Vanessa Hudgens, next to the artist GG Magree, chose a look to represent the iconic character of Natalie Portman in the film black swan.

Maisa and Fernanda Concon

How about matching the costume with your friends? Brazilian Maisa and Fernanda Concon did it in a super easy way like the women in black version of the movie Men in Black. Haha ha!

Heidi Klum

Known as the queen of Halloween, the model Heidi Klum ~just~ dressed up as a worm to the red carpet of your own party. Help!

Keke Palmer

Actress Keke Palmer was all charming as Rapunzel!

Harry Styles

And Harry Styles who played a show last night (31) in Los Angeles dressed in Danny Zukothe character of John Travolta in grease?

So, which of these Halloween costumes was the most creative in your opinion?