“There are 4 games left to be purchased”; Filipe Luís ‘craves’ that Flamengo will settle with a defender worth R$ 46.3 million

The side asked for the microphone during the celebration of the last title and shook the fans of Rubro-Negro a lot

O Flamengo is getting ready to face Corinthians next Wednesday (2) for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship, but knows that the goals of this season are fulfilled, precisely because of the 2 cups recently raised. The team led by Dorival Júnior must use the substitutes in the last games, precisely to observe who can or cannot continue.

The intention, with an eye on 2023, is to make some investments, especially when it comes to pieces and positions that are treated as a priority behind the scenes. In that line, a situation generated a lot of repercussion among flamenguistas, even more so after being exposed by one of the most experienced players in the current squad.

Shaking up the Nation a lot, during the celebration after having won Athletico-PR in the final of Libertadores da América, Filipe Luís asked for the microphone and said: “Four games left for “Beijinho” to be purchased”he said, using the nickname Ayrton Lucascurrent reserve in the left-back, who was without reaction, but received the affection of Dorival Júnior.

The situation is due to the fact that shirt 6 belongs to Spartak Moscow, from Russia, but is on loan to Mais Querido until December this year.. However, the defender has already made clear his desire to remain at Gávea, even though he knows that it will be very difficult to convince the Russians, as the Moscow board has great affection for the player.

When he accepted the release to Flamengo, Spartak didn’t ease up on the contract: he put a clause of 9 million euros (about R$ 46.3 million at the current price), in case the cariocas want to buy him. At the moment, the Flemish board is gradually trying to reduce this amount soon, but should emphasize this after the end of the season, as there is an interest in having him in the squad in 2023.