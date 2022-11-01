This folding mouse is as thin as your notebook | mice

When opened, the Air.0 can be easily carried even in a trouser pocket without bulking up. While closed, a magnet ensures that the mouse is correctly shaped to accommodate the users hand.

The model can be purchased for a financing contribution of US$49, about R$253 in direct conversion before taxes. Light, the device weighs only 40 g, has two mechanical buttons and a tactile mouse wheel, which makes it even thinner and more portable, but it may not please those who prefer a traditional mouse scroll.

The device uses Bluetooth 5.2 connection, which, according to the developers, ensures more energy efficiency. Also according to its creators, with a full charge, which is carried out through a USB-C cable, the mouse can offer an autonomy of up to three months, having a quick recharge system that allows three hours of use with just one minute of recharge. .

The manufacturer’s promise is that the first equipment should be shipped from March 2023. According to information on the crowdfunding website, however, Brazil is not part of the countries covered by the shipping options.

