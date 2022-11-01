Truck driver points finger at Bolsonaro and his “infiltrators” at coup roadblocks

support the 247

247 – Elected federal deputy André Janones contacted a leadership who promoted protests of the category in 2018, who revealed who is actually articulating the coup actions in the blockades of the main highways in the country.

>>>> Bolsonarista truckers close access to Guarulhos Airport; flight has to return to the US; PRF is seen supporting

“I just spoke to the leaders of the 2018 truck drivers’ strike. According to them, the blockades do not have the support of the category and are orchestrated by Bolsonaro, through some infiltrators. If this is confirmed in the investigations, Bolsonaro could be arrested before leaving the government. “, said Janones.

>>> Majority of the STF orders police to unblock roads closed by bolsonaristas

