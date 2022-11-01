Truck driver points finger at Bolsonaro and his “infiltrators” at coup roadblocks

Admin 2 days ago News Leave a comment 1 Views




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Japan halts TV programming, issues warning against North Korean missile – News

The public television broadcaster NHK interrupted programming on Thursday morning (3 local date) …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved