Trump took 8 days to talk about Biden’s victory in the US – 10/31/2022 – World

Almost two years ago, at the beginning of November 2020, the United States lived days of anticipation until the loser of the presidential election recognized the result and began the process of transition to the opponent who took the lead at the polls.

At the time, it took 16 days between Joe Biden’s victory and the official start of the government transition, at the time occupied by Donald Trump.

The deadline, however, was marked by a long silence until the Republican recognized the Democrat’s victory – Trump took more than a week to, making it clear to his distaste, write two posts on his Twitter, one to some extent admitting defeat and another going back. back.

The scenario bears a certain resemblance to the silence of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) about the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the elections this Sunday (30). Trump’s ally, the Brazilian has not yet made any public demonstration admitting defeat.

On November 7, 2020, when the US election result was announced, Trump went to play golf in the community of Sterling, about 30 minutes from Washington. While Americans were eager to know the winner of the election, the Republican seemed to want to pretend he was just a 74-year-old man, recovered from Covid-19, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and playing his favorite sport.

During the game, Pennsylvania updated the voting numbers and sealed the victory for Joe Biden. Trump’s lawyers quickly spoke out and promised to continue the flurry of lawsuits to try to reverse the results, especially those in the state – where, according to them, more than 600,000 ballots had been rigged, which has never been proven. The Republican was silent.

In the following days, Biden repudiated the action and called Trump’s refusal an embarrassment.

On November 15, 2020, the then American president said that Biden “won because the election was rigged”, without naming the rival, only to go back an hour later and claim that he “didn’t recognize anything” and that the Democrat was only considered winner for the “fake news press”.

From the Bolsonaro family, the only public manifestations until the publication of this text were by Michelle, the president’s wife — who made a post with a psalm from the Bible on her Instagram, without mentioning the elections — and by Senator Flávio, the politician’s eldest son, who in a social network spoke of raising his head and “not giving up on Brazil”.

In the US, the formal transition of government began after Trump blocked Biden’s team from accessing information and resources for the exchange of power for more than two weeks. Even when he finally relented, the Republican said he would continue to contest the election results, which he argued without evidence — as he does to this day — were rigged.

Biden had more than two months between the official start of the transition and his inauguration on January 20, 2021.

In Brazil, Bolsonaro’s cabinet did not adopt, in a coordinated way, previous preparations for a scenario of change of government, according to interlocutors heard by the Sheet. The subject of an eventual transition was considered a taboo behind the scenes.

It is still unclear how much time Lula will have to prepare the ground for his inauguration, scheduled for January 1.