Twilight Is Still Popular and Expert Explains Why

11/01/2022 15:00

The Twilight saga, which adapts the books written by Stephenie Meyer, has many fans around the world. The films starring Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart are a big hit to this day.

With the release of the first film in 2008, the following ones were just as popular as the original, drawing younger viewers to the movies.

However, the franchise that has five films, still elevated the cast to gain other important roles. Pattinson, for example, is the Batman in DC, while Stewart even played Princess Diana in the film Spencer.

In addition to making much of the cast even better known, the films remain popular these days, and an expert explained why.



The saga is a phenomenon

In a new video from Vanity Fair, professor of Gothic literature, Dr. Laura Westengard explains why the saga is still a worldwide phenomenon.

Westengard compares Twilight’s depiction of vampires to Tod Browning and Karl Freund’s 1931 film Dracula, as well as to Joel Schumacher’s The Lost Boys.

She describes the Cullens as a cross between the best features of the two great films in the genre.

‘Twilight is an interesting phenomenon. [Edward] it is not cast as a seductive stranger that we must avoid. But he and his family represent what we should aspire to,’ she said. ‘They have wealth, they have cars, they have perfect beauty, they have strength. And perhaps most importantly, they have restraint. Because they’re vegetarian vampires, and that struck a chord. They have become a cultural phenomenon.’

The expert also comments that the vampires of the saga align with many representations presented over the centuries.

In addition, she comments on the power status, and how these monsters behave even going out in broad daylight.

‘The Twilight vampires align with many of the depictions we’ve seen over the centuries. In other ways they diverge. By the time we get to Twilight, vampires can technically go out in the sun. It doesn’t weaken them, but exposes them for their true nature’, commented the expert.

‘Their diamond skin, however, matches the same idea that they represent the pinnacle of status, beauty. They are inspired by Dracula’, says Westengard. ‘Bela Lugosi’s class and wealth combine with the flamboyant youth culture of The Lost Boys, and create this new monster that everyone wants to be or be with. They are the pinnacle of 21st century capitalist aspirations.’

Viewers, despite agreeing with some criticisms against the saga, were intrigued by the various characters in the Cullen family.

Even though the films have received mixed reviews, the franchise’s popularity is still very high, and the gothic novel continues to inspire other projects abroad.

All Twilight Saga movies are available on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Globoplay.

