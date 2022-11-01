UCI celebrates anniversary with ‘Top Gun’, ‘The Two Towers’ and Twilight’

O ICU Day, the 25th anniversary of the ICU Cinemas in Brazil, it’s coming in style! Throughout the 7th of November, tickets for any movie will have special prices: R$ 15 for the whole movie and R$ 7.50 for the half-price for 2D, 3D, IMAX and XPLUS sessions. The clients ICU Unique, the network’s benefits program, pay half-price on all sessions.

As a gift to your customers, ICU brings back to the big screens exclusively three super productions and, whoever wants to, can already guarantee their tickets from Friday, October 28th, to enjoy the hits. After the incredible result of “Top Gun: Maverick” this year, “Top Gun: Wild Aces”, the first film in the franchise, released in 1986, will be in theaters. The film follows the beginning of Pete Maverick’s career at the naval pilot school.

Another film that will be on the big screens of ICU on the 7th is “Twilight”, the first part of the saga that brings together thousands of fans around the world. To top it off, the extended and remastered version of “Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” also arrives in theaters, twenty years after its premiere and for the first time in Brazil.

The clients ICU who buy the Combo 25 Anos until November 7 will compete for tickets to the cinemas ICU and a trip to Orlando for four with guaranteed tickets to Universal Orlando Resort’s three parks: Island Of Adventure, Universal Studios and Volcano Bay. To participate in the draw, just buy the combo, register on the ICU Cinemas and save the tax coupon. First place will win the entire trip to the United States, second place will win 50 tickets for sessions at ICU and the third receives 25 tickets. Benefit program members ICU Unique are twice as likely to win.

Film: Top Gun: Raging Aces

Directed by: Tony Scott

Cast: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, Tom Skerritt

Synopsis: The naval pilot school is where the best of the best train to refine their elite flying skills. When pilot Maverick is sent to school, his irresponsible attitude and arrogant behavior put him at odds with the other pilots, especially Iceman. But Maverick is notJust vying to be the top fighter pilot, he’s also fighting for the attention of his pretty flight instructor Charlotte Blackwood.

SCHEDULES

UCI Manauara Shopping – 2:30 pm, 4:50 pm, 7:10 pm, 9:30 pm (Subtitled)

UCI Sumaúma Park Shopping – 2:30 pm, 4:50 pm, 7:10 pm, 9:30 pm (Subtitled)

Movie: The Lord of the Rings – The Two Towers

Directed by: Peter Jackson

Cast: Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler

Synopsis: After the capture of Merry and Pippy by the orcs, the Fellowship of the Ring is dissolved. Frodo and Sam continue their journey to Mount Doom to destroy the ring and discover they are being pursued by the mysterious Gollum. Meanwhile, Aragorn, the elf and archer Legolas and the dwarf Gimli set out to rescue the kidnapped hobbits and arrive in the realm of Rohan, where King Theoden has fallen victim to a deadly curse from Saruman.

SCHEDULES

UCI Manauara Shopping – 15:15, 19:45 (Subtitled)

UCI Sumaúma Park Shopping – 3:15 pm, 7:45 pm (Subtitled)

movie: twilight

Direction: Catherine Hardwicke

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner

Synopsis: Isabella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and her father Charlie (Billy Burke) have recently moved. At the new high school, she soon meets Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), a young man admired by all the local girls and who maintains an aura of mystery around him. They gradually fall in love, but Edward knows that this puts Isabella’s life at risk.

SCHEDULES

UCI Manauara Shopping – 2:00 pm, 4:10 pm, 6:20 pm, 8:30 pm (3D subtitles)

UCI Sumaúma Park Shopping – 14:00, 16:10, 18:20, 20:30 (Subtitled)

with advisory information