Understand how the judgment of Sport x Vasco affects the Serie B scenario

A court decision can change the classification of Série B of the Brazilian Championship even before the start of the 38th round. This Thursday, the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) will judge Sport for the incidents that occurred in the match against Vasco, for the 35th round.

On the occasion, some fans of the Pernambuco team invaded the lawn of Ilha do Retiro after the equalizing goal of the Carioca team, scored in stoppage time, which was not resumed after the invasion.

Because of the incidents, Sport could be punished with the loss of the point won in the game, and Vasco would be declared the winner of the match. With that, Rubro-Negro would no longer have a chance of access, and Cruz-Maltino would already be guaranteed in Série A.

The STJD’s decision could also affect the chances of access for Bahia and Ituano, who are still in the fight for the two remaining spots in the elite. Therefore, the ge analyzes the possibilities for each team if the Sport’s point loss is confirmed.

Vasco would already be guaranteed in Serie A

Currently, the carioca club is in fourth position, with 59 points, and needs to at least draw with Ituano, next Sunday, at 18:30 (Brasília time), at the Novelli Júnior Stadium, in Itu-SP, to guarantee itself in the First Division. . The chances of accessing Vasco, according to mathematicians at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), are 52.8%

But, if declared the winner in this Thursday’s trial, Gigante da Colina will go to 61 points and will already be guaranteed in the elite.

Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press

