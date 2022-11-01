Understand Neymar’s fight with finance influencer on the networks

Neymar did not like a joke made by influencer Nath Finanças and responded to it through his Twitter this Tuesday (01/11). In a provocative tone due to the defeat of President Jair Bolsonaro, supported by the player in the elections, the financial educator made a joke that culminated in the online bullshit.

Nath made a tweet saying that Neymar had contacted her to help him file his income tax return. The athlete retorted and said that there are people who “like to show up”.

“Guys, Neymar in my dm TODAY begging you to help declare the Income Tax”, said Nath Finanças through his Twitter. Hours later, Neymar replied: “How do people like to appear, right?”.

As there are people who like to show up right 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ pqp 🍪 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) November 1, 2022

understand the provocation

The player of the Brazilian team has faced problems in court due to alleged crimes of tax evasion. The athlete was recently acquitted of a lawsuit pending in the Spanish court which would have taken advantage of the non-payment of taxes in the negotiation that culminated in the departure of the Santos player to Barcelona in 2013.

Before dropping the charges, the Spanish prosecutor had asked for a two-year prison term and payment of a fine of 10 million euros (just over 50 million reais) by the player.

Another case occurred in 2019, and this time involving Brazilian bodies. The player’s father and manager, Neymar da Silva Santos, managed to place the athlete on a special tax payment regime after a meeting with the minister of economy, Paulo Guedes. After the meeting, a debt with the Federal Revenue that charged more than R$188 million from Neymar was reduced to just R$8 million.

After the player declared his support for Jair Bolsonaro in this year’s elections, critics recalled the fact and insinuated that Neymar would be returning a “favor”. President-elect Lula himself commented on the situation during an interview with the Flow Podcast: “Obviously Bolsonaro made a deal with his father. He even has a problem in Spain. But that’s not the president’s problem, it’s the Federal Revenue’s”.

