Uniore presents partial conclusions of the Electoral Observation Mission that acted in the 2nd round — Superior Electoral Court

Representatives of Organs electoral bodies of Latin American countries that make up the Mission of the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (Uniore) that accompanied the second round of the 2022 General Elections granted, this Monday (31), a press conference to present the conclusions partial on the claim. Among them, the recognition of the strengths of the Brazilian electoral system and the work of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to ensure the holding of free, fair and transparent elections.

The Mission, which took place on Sunday (30), was made up of representatives of electoral bodies from Argentina, Costa Rica, Paraguay, Honduras, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and the Center for Electoral Advice and Promotion (IIHR/Capel).

Example for Latin America

In today’s press conference, the Uniore delegation highlighted 14 other main points that it observed in the course of the second round of voting, such as the democratic vocation and the civic spirit of the Brazilian people in the exercise of democracy. Furthermore, the Brazilian electoral process and the relationship between Brazilian institutions, according to Uniore observers, are exemplary for Latin America.

Photo: LR Moreira/Secom/TSE -Coletiva Uniore -10.31.2022 Photo: LR Moreira/Secom/TSE -Coletiva Uniore -10.31.2022

The polarization that marked the 2022 Elections and the political and social tension that it generated were recorded in the Uniore document, with the observation that the strength of the Brazilian Electoral Justice was able to resolve these issues within the limits of the Democratic Rule of Law. The Mission condemned any act of violence that, in the case of the Brazilian elections, occurred in isolation and did not affect the electoral process.

Also worthy of note is the work to combat disinformation that has been spearheaded by the TSE in recent years. Observers pointed out that the jurisprudence produced in Brazil on this topic has become a point of reference for all countries in the region that face the same problem.

Trust in the electronic voting system

The trust of Brazilian women and men in the electronic voting machine is, in the view of Uniore observers, one of the most important and solid aspects of Brazilian civic culture and citizenship. In the report, they pointed out that the polls were well prepared and functioned without any major problems, and that the transmission of votes at the end of the voting day took place in a safe and smooth manner.

Finally, the speed with which the TSE managed to complete the total, proclaiming those elected a little more than three hours after the end of the voting, was highlighted in the report. According to the observations of foreign electoral authorities, the systems worked efficiently, from the issuance of data by electronic voting machines to receipt by the TSE for the aggregation and dissemination of results.

Space for discussion

The international observers presented recommendations to the TSE based on the conclusions they reached. One of them is to continue encouraging gender parity in political representation in Brazilian legislative houses. They also recommended that the Court open spaces for discussions with Brazilian society on the scope of the work, in order to familiarize the population with the Court’s attributions in the next electoral processes.

Questions

Speaking for the committee of observers, the president adviser of the National Electoral Institute of Mexico, Lorenzo Córdova Vianello, pointed out that it is up to the electoral authorities to keep democratic institutional dialogue alive, because elections take place every two years and there is always an opportunity for alternation in power. . “A democracy assumes that nobody wins everything and nobody loses everything in an election. And above all, nobody wins or loses once and for all,” he said.

He considered that the situation caused by the Federal Highway Police (PRF) operations that were recorded on Sunday (30) in some states in the Northeast region was quickly and calmly circumvented and had no impact on the levels of abstention that were recorded in these locations.

“The institutional system that you have built to conduct your democratic process is working. And it is very likely that in the coming days there will be disagreements. It’s normal,” he said. He recalled that democracy is not a system in which there is no conflict, but in which there are institutional structures to resolve conflicts according to pre-established rules.

Uniore Observation Mission

This was the fourth stage of the Uniore Observation Mission, which was preceded by three others: the visit to Brazilian electoral authorities, the arrival of experts in electoral informatics from member countries and, finally, the observation mission of the first round of voting. .

The panel that presented the preliminary conclusions of the Uniore Lorenzo Córdoba Vianello, Juan Alfredo Biaggi Lama, Román Jáquez Liranzo, Ana Paola Hall and Sofía Vicenzi made up the panel.

ID/LC