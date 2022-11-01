Using DNA, FBI identifies ‘Woman of the Dunes’ after 50 years of mystery

The US Federal Police announced yesterday that it had discovered the identity of “Mulher das Dunas”, the oldest unidentified murder victim in the state of Massachusetts.

According to authorities, the body of Ruth Marie Terry, a native of Tennessee, was found on July 26, 1974. She was in a region of dunes in the city of Provincetown. At the time of the murder, Ruth was 37 years old.

After almost half a century, investigations have advanced thanks to the use of investigative genealogy techniques. In a statement released yesterday, the FBI said this “is a unique method that can generate new leads to unsolved homicides, as well as help identify unknown victims.”

“This is, without a doubt, a major breakthrough in the investigation that we hope to get closer to identifying the killer,” said FBI agent in charge of the Boston division, Joe Bonavolonta.

The department further explains that this technique combines the use of DNA analysis with traditional genealogy research and historical records to generate leads in unsolved violent cases.

Before, detectives had tried unsuccessfully to employ other identification techniques to uncover the Dune Woman’s identity, such as neighborhood searches, missing person reviews, clay facial reconstruction, and age regression drawings.

brutal murder

Ruth’s death was caused by a blow to the head, so severe it resulted in the left side of her skull being crushed. According to investigators, the crime would have taken place weeks before the remains were found.

The agents also noticed that the victim’s head was practically separated from the rest of the body. Her naked body was lying on a beach wrap, her head propped up on folded jeans.

In addition, Ruth’s hands had been removed, according to the police’s hypothesis, to make it difficult to identify the body from fingerprints – which in fact happened, since the victim’s identity was only revealed about 50 years after the murder.

The FBI asked people to help gather information about the case. You can contact the agency or the Massachusetts Police Department.