Vidal wins first international club title

Flamengo midfielder had already played for great European teams

With less than six months in Flamengo, midfielder Arturo Vidal has already won two titles for Flamengo: Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. The last one, won on Saturday (29), over Athletico-PR, was special. That’s because the achievement was the first for the midfielder in an international competition, for clubs.

Until then, Vidal had two international titles, both with the Chilean national team: Copa America in 2015 and 2016. Even at the age of 35 and with stints at major European clubs such as Bayern (ALE), Barcelona (ESP), Inter Milan (ITA), ) and Juventus (ITA), the Chilean had not won a continental tournament. The midfielder also played for Colo-Colo (CHI) and Bayer Leverkusen (ALE).

Earn money with Mengão wins

Reserve in the ‘team of cups’, Vidal would no longer be Flamengo’s starter against Athletico-PR. In addition, the Chilean had an injury, not fully recovered. Still, Arturo entered the second half of Mengão’s most important game of the year, replacing Thiago Maia.

After the title won last Saturday (29), Vidal and the entire cast received two days off, to rest and celebrate Libertadores. The Mais Querido returns to training this Tuesday (01) and will play again next Wednesday (02), against Corinthians, for the 35th round of the Brasileirão. The match will be at Maracanã, at 21:30 (Brasília time).

Flamengo’s season will have another three games, all in November and also for the Brazilian Championship. On the 6th and 9th, Mais Querido visits Coritiba and Juventude. The last commitment of the year will be against Avaí, on the 13th of the same month, also under the command of Fla.