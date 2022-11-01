video cards are “sold” by the kilo on the street in Vietnam

the vietnamese Read Thanhself-proclaimed as “the king of VGAS”, posted on their Facebook page a video and images that play with the current cryptocurrency landscape Ethereum (ETH)which, after changing its algorithm, made mining by graphics cards impossible, putting an end to a rampant race for VGAs and a complete deregulation of prices that affected the entire world.

In the images Than appears sitting in front of a store, selling signs as if he were a merchant in the traditional street food market in the country.

Even a scale appears on the scene, alluding to the fact that the devaluation of the crypto market has directly impacted those who bought slabs in bulk and are now trying to get rid of them in every way possible.

China, the centerpiece of the Ethereum boom, has also been experiencing a headlong race for graphics card relief. Some miners even went live streams to try to get rid of the excess VGAs that lost relevance for mining, with the transition from the proof-of-work for the Proof-of-Stake on ETH with the “The Merge” update.

You should read it too!

What are the risks of buying a graphics card that has been used for mining?

Thanh’s marketing ploy paid off. The repercussion of the images increased the demand for video cards sold in his store. In addition to Vietnamese, people from Thailand, Italy, Germany, France, Pakistan contacted the seller looking for VGAs. the focus of “king of VGAs” it’s the Vietnamese market, but they’re already sending plates to other locations, like Colombia.

Among the models announced by the Vietnamese, it is possible to highlight the RTX 3090, RX 5500 XT, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 2060.