Vitão’s predictions for the 35th round of the Brasileirão de pontozzz corridozzz

With all their merits, rival demerits and no emotion, Palmeiras is the Brazilian champion and here, in this space, where we don’t sell false emotion for cheap populism, we already congratulated the team and the fans in August. And the round of the mathematical seal arrived.

As I have ALWAYS defended, since 2003, without selective speech, regardless of the champion team and the relegated teams, VOLTA, MATA-MATA!

Predictions for the 34th round of the Brasileirão

Ceará 1 x 1 Fluminense

The Vozão is making a gigantic effort to be beheaded. And Fluminense, who was never a real candidate for the title, despite the cascades sold by the media-tiete, will be in the group stage of Libertadores-2023.

Botafogo 2 x 1 Cuiabá

In the return to the elite, Fogão has already got rid of returning to Serie B and, in case of victory over Dourado, remains alive in the fight for two spots in the pre-Libertadores-2023.

Sao Paulo 1 x 0 Atletico MG

The tricolor fans have every reason to be dissatisfied with the season, but in terms of disappointment in 2022, Atlético-MG is hors-concours. The tendency is for a weak and fought game, but, in Morumbi, the favoritism is São Paulo.

Athletico-PR 1 x 0 Goiás

Lost to Libertadores and also with a hangover about Bolsonaro’s presidential defeat (Athletico-PR played the pathetic role of, on its official account, publishing a message from President Petraglia asking for a return to the current and future ex-president), Hurricane needs return to points in the Brasileirão so as not to run the risk of being left out of the next edition of the main continental competition.

Youth 0 x 1 Coritiba

Coxa did not win a miserable game as a visitor in the entire Brasileirão. Against the already officially relegated Juventude, the worst team with time off in the competition, it’s a great chance of Couto Pereira’s first victory, a result that would leave the Paraná champion very close to confirming his permanence in the national elite.

Atlético-GO 1 x 0 Santos

The Fish is counting down the hours to 2023, but for the Dragon, still in the fight against sticking, the game is life or death.

Avai 0 x 0 Bragantino

In a melancholic phase, Avaí just waits for the mathematical seal of relegation, but, in fact, they already know it’s over. And Bragantino, who will not go to Libertadores or Serie B, the game is to fulfill the schedule.

America-MG 1 x 1 Internacional

Colorado, who has never disputed the title, is already mathematically in the Libertadores-2023 and, therefore, fulfills the table; the Rabbit plays his last card to stay alive in the fight for pre-Libertadores.

Palm trees 1 x 0 Fortaleza

If Colorado doesn’t win América-MG, Palmeiras doesn’t even need to draw to be champion. But the tendency is to celebrate the mathematical seal of the title that has been yours since the turn of the shift with a victory.

Flamengo 1 x 1 Corinthians

The game is worthless to Flamengo, which is enjoying a well-deserved celebration for winning the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. And it’s also worth very little to Corinthians, who are well on their way to qualifying for the Libertadores group stage. Beyond the four lines, it is necessary to make a record: the Corinthian Democracy team congratulated President-elect Lula shortly after the investigation. On the same day, during the electoral process, the board and cast of Flamengo received, posed for photos and bonded with Bolsonaro. If it was my team, I would have a deep heartbreak and I would die of embarrassment. Right after the match, around 11:30 pm this Wednesday, Ricardo Perrone and I led the Corinthians Live on UOL Esporte.

I'm Vitor Guedes and I have a name to uphold. And care, of course, comes from ZL! It's us at UOL!

