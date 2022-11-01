Wales considers changing its name after the World Cup

The Welsh Football Association wants to change the name of its national team once the Qatar World Cup, which runs from 20 November to 18 December this year, is over.

The entity has had formal talks with UEFA to resolve the issue. Their intention is to change their national teams to Cymru, which means Wales in the Welsh language.

Noel Mooney, executive chairman of the Welsh Federation, explained why they are considering changing their name.

“Our view at the moment is that nationally we call ourselves Cymru. This is how we name our selections. If you look at our website, we refer to ourselves this way. Internationally, we feel there is still work to be done, so we will go to this World Cup as Wales,” he declared. And he continued:

“But I think 2023 will be a year where we will have a good discussion with all the stakeholders, be it governments, councils and decision-making bodies, employees, clubs and players. We are a very open democratic organization. And today we have not unilaterally decided to do something like this. “, added Mooney.

The decision is motivated after the draw for the qualifying groups for Euro 2024, in which Wales was in the same category as Turkey. Turks compete with the name Turkiye after their government requested that the country be known worldwide by its name in the official language.