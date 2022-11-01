What does Brazil’s election mean for the global economy? some important tips

Leftist Lula’s return to Brazil’s highest office completes a regional political pivot that began in Mexico in 2018

Lula said that his country, the world’s third largest food exporter, “is not interested in the role of eternal commodity exporter”

However, Brazil has taken on a growing role in supplying the world with food in the face of the war in Ukraine – and has benefited greatly from it.

In Brazil’s tightest-ever election, leftist former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva returned to power after 12 years after securing 50.9% of the country’s valid votes. It will be his third term, not consecutive. Jair Bolsonaro is the first democratically elected president of Brazil not to win a second term and has yet to publicly admit defeat.

In his victory speech Sunday night from a hotel in the country’s largest city, São Paulo, Lula, 77, spoke about the reunification of a highly divided country, saying that “there is only one Brazil”, a feat that seems unlikely, as Lula will face strong opposition in Congress, Senate and states.

Brazil’s political pivot is the most recent and significant in Latin America in recent years. It completes a regional-wide shift towards the left-wing nationalism that has gripped Latin America since Andrés Manuel López Obrador took over as president of Mexico in late 2018.

While it is too early to assess the full implications of Lula’s election, here are some immediate conclusions relevant to the global economy.

Food products

Brazil is currently the third largest food producer in the world. It has recently displaced the US as the world’s largest e-exporter and remains the largest e-exporter.

With global grain supplies tight due to the war in Ukraine, record drought in Europe and unusual rains in India and China, the South American country has emerged as one of the world’s top short-term solutions to the growing food security problem.

However, in his speech last night, Lula said that Brazil “is not interested in the role of eternal exporter of commodities.” In turn, he promised to prioritize small and medium rural producers, as they provide most of his country’s domestic food supply.

The statement points to a pivot in Bolsonaro’s export-oriented agricultural policy, which has led to two years of record commodity exports to the country due to rising global prices.

A change in Brazilian agricultural policy would likely harm the world’s food supply, possibly resulting in higher market and consumer prices.

Unlike the US, Europe and China – which have already reached the peak of agricultural land – Brazil has been growing its arable area exponentially during the Bolsonaro government. This, in turn, has raised environmental concerns, particularly in relation to deforestation in the Amazon region.

As Chicago-based AgResource President and CEO Dan Basse said in an interview, “We estimate that the world needs to bring in another 25 million acres of farmland over the next five years to balance things out. will have to come from South America.”

Petrobras (BVMF:)

While Lula did not mention anything specific about state-owned corporate giants such as Petróleo Brasileiro Petrobras (NYSE:) or Eletrobras (BVMF:), the country’s oil and electricity businesses, his political trajectory indicates that the government is likely to seek greater decision-making power. in these companies.

During his previous administration, the president controlled the country’s inflation through price cap policies at both companies, straining their balance sheets and leading to mediocre long-term equity gains.

In addition, a major corruption scandal that involved the governments of Lula and his successor, Dilma Rousseff, helped to take Petrobras to new heights.

This scenario began to change during Michel Temer’s presidency in 2016, when the former president stated that the company would sell its immense crude oil production at prices equivalent to the US benchmark.

Company liberalization has deepened under Bolsonaro, marked by a significant decrease in government ownership of common stock and the sale of many oil exploration licenses to foreign and Brazilian private companies.

During this period, the company improved its operating margins and increased its cash reserves, which generated a gain of approximately 130% for the shares. Petrobras also increased its dividend yield to nearly 35%.

Petrobras long-term chart

However, on the downside, Brazilian voters have borne the brunt of exponential increases in gas prices in 2021, as the country’s currency depreciated against US and the commodity rose in global trade.

Furthermore, during Bolsonaro’s tenure, the Brazilian government maintained absolute control of votes over the company, often interfering with the company’s presidency and board of directors. (Read more about Petrobras).

Currency and stock market

The was one of the few currencies in the world to gain ground against the US dollar this year, by around 5%. The main reason is the assumption that the country’s central bank is further ahead of the Fed in its tightening cycle.

The base in the country is at 13.75%, and the , in fact, has decreased in the previous three months. The is also trending down, and the estimates have been revised upwards, a sign that the general economy remains resilient in the face of the current global crisis.

Brazil is also less affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine due to its energy dependence on renewable sources, mainly hydropower. comprises less than 10% of the country’s energy matrix.

These factors made the Brazilian stock market one of the main global performers of the year, with the benchmark rising 10% year-to-date. The benchmark has also been reaping the rewards of high commodity prices due to its strong exposure to agricultural and oil companies.

Ibovespa Futures Daily Chart

In his first term, President Lula bet his economic policy on strengthening the country’s internal market, through the improvement of consumption by the middle and lower classes, through the offer of facilitated credit and social security.

The gamble appears to have paid off, at least in the short term, as Brazil had an average GDP growth of 4% P/Y during the first eight years of his tenure – a period in which the country’s economy soared to seventh highest. world economy, briefly challenging the UK for sixth position.

However, the policy has also increased the country’s debt, likely leading to a decade of underperformance for the Brazilian economy due to the falling real and a struggling credit market.

Furthermore, Lula inherited a different fiscal situation in his first term, which gave former Economy Minister Guido Mantega far more budgetary freedoms than the country appears to have at the moment.

Brazil’s current debt is high due to the social security pandemic, prime interest rates of 13.75% and increased spending by the Bolsonaro government in recent months to boost its election chances.

Experts say that the combination of Lula’s government program with the country’s current economic situation represents a major challenge for the future.

Final result

It will not be easy to assess the bulk of Lula’s policy as long as his economy minister remains unknown to the general public. However, as Felipe Izac, associate at Nexgen Capital, told Investing.com Brazil, macro conditions remain highly favorable for the country. “Today, Brazil is very well positioned economically, especially compared to the main emerging economies.”

On the other hand, we should note that in his speech last night, the returning president was less market-friendly than in his previous term. However, given that the president will face a highly hostile Congress and Senate, any unorthodox policy is more likely to fail.

Finally, any potential changes to Brazil’s food supply chain could significantly impact an already tense global market. It will be interesting to see how agricultural commodity markets react in the short to medium term.

Warning: The author holds a long position in Petrobras, although he sold most of his stake after the first round of this year’s elections.