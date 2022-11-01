What were the most popular streaming shows in October 2022?

With so many streaming services now vying for our attention, he can keep track of which shows are worth checking out. Or even what are the most popular streaming shows in a given month. That’s why we’re breaking down some of the biggest streaming titles from the past month to help you catch up. Output check: The best original streaming shows on all platforms

Sites like Reelgood and Nielsen track streaming audience from week to week. We can also see the top 10 Netflix titles at any given time. While it’s difficult to aggregate all this information accurately, some titles recur and we can paint a picture of the larger titles that emerge (or continue to dominate) throughout the month.

So, based on all that, here it is Android AuthorityThe list itself of the 10 most popular streaming shows of October, in no particular order. Read on if you want to stay on top of all the titles everyone is playing.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Despite (or because of) a lot of controversy, Netflix’s Dahmer miniseries has held the streamer’s number one spot for weeks. Evan Peters, Richard Jenkins and Niecy Nash star in this drama ripped from the headlines by producer Ryan Murphy. The series follows Jeffrey Dahmer through the decades as he murdered at least 17 boys and men, evading capture largely due to his choice of victims.

andor

The best Star Wars title in years, Andor hasn’t had as much buzz as recent shows like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi, but it has managed to rank every week since its debut, making it one of the most popular streaming shows in October. The prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story follows Cassian Andor in the early days of the Rebellion, as he finds himself at a crossroads and facing the Empire.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Viewership for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has certainly declined since the finale aired on October 14th, but it was a huge streaming success in early October. The prequel to JRR Tolkien’s classic fantasy novels was a big win for Amazon, following familiar characters alongside new ones and tracing the rise of the dark lord Sauron.

dragon house

Streaming roughly alongside The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, this Game of Thrones prequel series broke HBO records and was one of the most popular streaming shows of the month, holding up against the Prime Video competition. Set some two centuries before Thrones, the series follows the rise of the Targaryen family and their rule over Westeros. While technically a cable series, HBO has released new episodes weekly on HBO Max.

Snake Kai

A fan favorite since switching from YouTube to Netflix, Cobra Kai continues the story of The Karate Kid. Decades after the All Valley Karate Tournament, Johnny Lawrence reopens the Cobra Kai dojo and reignites his feud with Daniel LaRusso. Now in its fifth season, Cobra Kai is a huge streaming success.

the watchman

Netflix tends to do very well with dramas based on true crime stories. The Observer is no exception. It rocked to number one very quickly in October. The miniseries is based on a 2018 article by Reeves Wiedeman in New Yorkin The cut. Produced by Ryan Murphy, it follows a family that has just moved into the house of their dreams. But the dream soon ends when they begin to receive threatening letters from a mysterious observer.

The Peripheral

Amazon’s The Peripheral isn’t doing Rings of Power numbers, but it’s starting big. Chloe Grace Moretz stars in this new series from science fiction visionary William Gibson. Moretz plays a young woman with no future, until the future arrives for her and she has the opportunity to fight for humanity.

The crown

After the death of Queen Elizabeth and ahead of the show’s fifth season, The Crown was a huge hit on Netflix and returned to the top 10 in October. The prestigious drama follows the lives of royalty throughout the 20th century, including Elizabeth’s coronation. The final season is set to chronicle the scandals of the 90s and the death of beloved Princess Diana.

The Great British Bakery Show

The Great British Baking Show is hard to resist, so it’s no surprise that it continues to dominate in its 22nd season. The bakery competition series Across the Ocean was one of the most popular picks on Netflix in October, where it streams in the US.

She-Hulk: Lawyer

Marvel’s She-Hulk series had its first season finale on October 13 on Disney Plus, continuing the run of successful MCU series. In this one, Jennifer Walters, a successful lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner, is infected with the Hulk’s blood and becomes a Hulk. Now the face of superhuman legal practice, she has to figure out what kind of hero she wants to be while dealing with online trolls and a messy love life.

These were some of the most popular streaming shows in October. Which ones did you watch? Did you have any favorites? Let us know in the comments!

We’ll be back in late November with more popular streaming shows to check out.