WhatsApp Web loses feature widely used by users

WhatsApp is working on new updates and a new change should come directly to the desktop version of the app. Users using WhatsApp Web or similar versions will soon not be able to open single-view images.

According to information shared by WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp change comes in tandem with the new feature that is also being introduced: a tool that allows screen capture blocking, which allows you to apply blur effects to images of conversations.

publicity

Image: Playback/WABetaInfo

As a result, the capture blocking feature adds a layer of security to single-view messages, without giving an opportunity to save an image by screenshot or video recording. For consistency with the tool, WhatsApp has decided that the web/desktop version will not support opening these messages.

In this regard, users using WhatsApp Web, the Windows version and the macOS beta will not be able to open single-view messages. In addition, sending images or videos of this type will also no longer be possible from the desktop.

Read too:

According to WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp update is being introduced this Tuesday (1st), but some users may not receive the update right away. The portal informs that the general release will reach the accounts soon.

Information via WABetaInfo

According to information from the WABetaInfo portal, known for bringing news involving WhatsApp, Meta tests are taking place to bring a paid version of the application. With that, it would be a kind of “WhatsApp Premium”.

In that sense, the premium version would not be the same thing as WhatsApp Business. In fact, Business is a business option of the messenger and the Meta tests for the paid plans would be taking place internally in this tab. Learn more in this Digital Look article.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!