Where is Jair Messias Bolsonaro going?

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) block BR-251 during a protest against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) victory in the elections. Photo: Diego Vara/Reuters

Idea for a near-future bestseller: reconstructing the first 24 hours of Jair Bolsonaro after the poll results on October 30, 2022.

Part of the story is well known: by a narrow margin, former President Lula (PT) was elected to command the country for the third time, an unprecedented feat.

After the result was confirmed, the former metallurgist, who spent 580 days in prison, celebrated his victory at a party with his supporters on Avenida Paulista.

“The Brazilian people want to live well, eat well, live well. He wants a good job, a salary that is always readjusted above inflation, he wants to have quality public health and education. You want religious freedom. He wants books instead of guns. He wants to go to the theater, see movies, have access to all cultural goods, because culture feeds our soul. The Brazilian people want to have hope back”, he said.

History end? So-so.

Miles away, the first president of the Republic who did not get a new term in the race for reelection locked himself in a private bunker and left an entire country wondering where he was going. With no news from him, part of the supporters decided to act on their own and block the lanes of the roads in protest against Lula’s election.

In one of these surprising plot twists, it was not the landless, the homeless and other activists of social movements who made headlines promoting disorder, as Bolsonaro has always accused the left of doing, but his own supporters who saw him as a defender of the law and of the order. (Isn’t it hilarious? No. Roberto Jefferson, a bolsonarista who shot at the police when he learned he would be arrested for promoting violence and threatening a judge, can prove it. Carla Zambelli, who chased a voter through the streets, too).

The president’s silence gave rise to all kinds of rebellions and also many theories.

There are those who believe that while the circus is on fire, he is just resting and catching up on the days he really worked this year – not as president, but as a candidate.

It must not have been easy to exchange the weekends of motorcycle and jet ski trips for an intense schedule of meetings with leaders and supporters. It must also not be easy to pretend all the time that you care about part of the population that, in other times, you only wanted to keep out of sight through the pandemic, war, birth control policies and abortion pills.

Tired, he may have just started the first of many sleep therapy sessions he will be entitled to from now on.

But this is just one of the possibilities.

Another is that he simply believed he was a divine envoy to earth and didn’t have a plan B up his sleeve in case of defeat or denial when he promised to be elected, God willing. God and the voters did not want to.

There were, it is true, rehearsals here or there of rebellion, as his idol Donald Trump did when he took a stub from the US polls and started what went wrong with the Capitol Hill invasion.

The processes by which the cronies of the attempt to invade Congress in Washington and achieve victory in the muque are responding certainly weigh like a shadow to Brazilian pastiches at this time. But it is good not to underestimate what assistants who have accumulated salaries and benefits can do and now do not want to return to retirement and life without a privileged position.

You have to think about plan B, but thinking isn’t exactly the group’s strong point.

This hypothesis excludes the sleepy version of the character from the best seller.

Instead, another theory is that Bolsonaro has not slept a wink since he learned that he can no longer say that the minority should bow to the majority.

There should be no shortage of people, at this point, telling the captain’s ears that the time for the coup is now.

Across the country, a small crowd of truck drivers and angry voters are calling for Bolsonaro to step down from his Sierra Maestra and herald the revolution through military intervention and armed civilian soldiers. In that case, the bestselling author would be one of the rare survivors of a country on the verge of disappearing.

But time is the enemy: at this point, the most relevant actors have already recognized their adversary’s victory. Leaders from the US, Europe, China and Latin America pull in line. And also the heads of the Brazilian Judiciary and Legislature.

Even the broadcaster that behaved like a trench for Bolsonarismo in recent weeks recognized and demanded, on the part of the (still president), the recognition of defeat.

But, 72 hours after the setback, Bolsonaro has not shown his face or says what he intends to do or not do.

Perhaps he is too busy to be concerned now with minor issues such as transition, respect for the democratic rite and alternation of power. And enjoy the cesspool to the sound of Leonardo and a bucket of condensed milk.

Bolsonaro has never known how to behave as a president since he was elected.

Perhaps it is too much to expect him to behave as an unreelected president is expected to do.

In the betting pools, there are those who imagine that one of these times he is just alone in his room playing with his little men from the Commandos in Action. And that the transition has already begun in his absence, while someone is assigned to entertain the president and prevent him from doing something crazy.

We may never really know what he did, said, heard, thought and how Jair Bolsonaro acted in the first hours after the elections.

Would he have gathered his assistants in a bunker, as in the movie “The Fall”, to pass the last rebuke for the strategic mistakes of the campaign? Would he have rushed to burn classified files that could be opened two months from now, not a hundred years?

Had he simply slipped out the back door and, like a Peter Sellers character, discovered that there was a world away from his hate-filled garden and started living and discovering the good and simple things in the world at age 67?

Gossip networks, the kind that make footprints on social networks their own system of journalistic investigation, guarantee that a major crisis in the family prevents Bolsonaro from prioritizing the country’s emergencies at this time.

That’s because first lady Michelle Bolsonaro would have unfollowed her husband and one of their children on Instagram. She then posted a cryptic message on the same network. Crisis at Vivendas da Barra? Nobody knows for sure. There are things that only Dalton Trevisan could have foreseen from inside the alcove’s lock.

All of this makes for a good script for books and movies in the future.

None of them will be better than the one imagined by scientist Carlos Hotta on Twitter: “a film where the authoritarian president loses the elections, flees in the trunk of a car, to be stuck on the road because of demonstrations by truck drivers protesting in his favor ”.

Wouldn’t it be too much?

As a thriller, the story of Brazil under Bolsonaro would make a great fiction film.

It is a pity that, in the encounter between suppositions, realities and absurdities, this country has already become the script of a sad documentary series based on hallucinogens and real events.