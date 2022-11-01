Where to watch Don’t Worry Honey

After much gossip and controversy behind the scenes, it’s time for the Brazilian public to gain a new opportunity to watch Do not worry, dearmovie of Olivia Wilde starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Today (31), the HBO Max announced the production’s premiere date in the streaming catalog.

According to the announcement, the film will be available from november 7th on the platform – and its trailer can be seen above.

the long been involved in several controversiesand among the episodes there was a rumor that Styles had spit on Pine during the screening of the film at the Venice Film Festival.

The episode took proportions on social networks that they called “Spit-Gate”. Both Olivia and the actors denied what happened.

