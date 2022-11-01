WHERE WILL THE BARCELONA GAME BE PLAYED TODAY? Pass the SBT? See where to watch VIKTORIA PLZEN X BARCELONA TRANSMISSION online and live

THE Champions league concludes this week the group stage and, for group C, the barcelona meets table in front of Viktoria Plzen for the last round.

With no chance of advancing, the teams face each other from 17:00, Brasília time, at the Doosan Arena stadium, in the Republic of Czech.

O barçathird in the group, is now thinking about the Europa League, a tournament to which the teams that stay in third position in the Champions League.

already the Viktoria Plzen has not scored yet, is in last place, and has no more chances of qualifying. See below where watch Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona live today.

Where to watch the BARCELONA game today?

The Champions League has live streaming on the platform streaming HBO Max.

• Venue: Doosan Arena Stadium

• Broadcast: HBO MAX (for Brazil)

BARCELONA match schedule TODAY?

• Time: 5 pm – Brasília time

Probable BARCELONA lineup: See who will play

BARCELONA: Iñaki Pena; Bellerín, Piqué, Marcos Alonso and Balde; Gavi, De Jong and Kessie; Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Raphinha. Coach: Xavi Hernandez.

