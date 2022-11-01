Windows 11 22H2 now has problems with AMD chips – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

O Windows 11 22H2 back to causing headaches. The update of Microsoftwhich is also known as Sun Valley 2, has compromised the performance of computers with AMD chips. This is yet another issue with the update that impacts the use of PCs with some processors and video cards.

Windows 11 (Image: Guilherme Reis/Tecnoblog)

Complaints came from users with AMD Ryzen 7000 processors. According to reports, the update brought performance bottlenecks, causing games to lag during playback. The cause, apparently, is related to a compatibility issue with AMD’s new CCD (Core Compute Die).

Fortunately, the chipmaker is already aware. AMD reported that it has identified some complaints about gaming performance when using its processors. The case is under investigation, but the company said it has not observed “a material difference in game performance between versions of the operating system in various operating scenarios and game titles” so far.

In the note, the brand also stated that many factors affect gaming performance. “As new architectures enter the market, we often see performance anomalies that must be addressed by the component vendor or game publisher,” they said. According to AMD, this is not a new phenomenon, nor is it unexpected.

“As we have done since the introduction of Ryzen, when these performance anomalies are brought to light, we will use them to guide our partner engagements with game developers and ecosystem hardware partners to implement optimizations that eliminate variance,” they concluded.

Ryzen chip (image: publicity/AMD)

Yes, one more problem in Windows 11 22H2

This isn’t the first time users have faced issues with the update. In September, owners of computers with an Nvidia graphics card faced sluggishness in games. The flaw affected several models, including the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 3070.

“I’ve been experiencing insane sluggishness in games. My gaming CPU usage has dropped significantly, in some from 80% to 5%,” a Reddit user reported at the time. “I just got back to the last update and my experience in the game is much better. I would recommend waiting for the fix before updating.”

In addition to AMD, Intel chips were also victims of Windows 11 22H2. Due to problems with audio drivers, some computers faced a blue screen after installing the new version of the operating system. The headache was such that Microsoft even blocked the new version on some devices.

Windows 11 22H2 was released in late September. Among the novelties are the tabs in the File Explorer, improvements in Focus Sessions, among others. The update is now available to users, but I would only install it after confirming that there will be no problem with the computer. After all, prevention is better than cure.

