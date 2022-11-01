With an eye on Libertadores, Botafogo welcomes Cuiabá at Nilton Santos

O Botafogo still dreams of a spot in the next Copa Libertadores and to keep that dream alive, he’ll need to defeat cuiabá this Tuesday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 35th round of the Brazilian championship.

Glorioso, rocked by the 2-1 triumph over Bragantino, has 47 points, three less than São Paulo, which closes the G8. While Cuiabá has much more modest plans in this final stretch of the season. The Mato Grosso team, which gained momentum with the 1-0 triumph over Avaí, has 34 points and needs to distance itself from the relegation zone.

Luís Castro, Botafogo’s coach, works to keep Libertadores’ desire for the Carioca team alive.

“I have the habit of looking ahead even when many say otherwise. I said that when they said that Botafogo was fighting relegation and I will continue to do so”, he said.

The Portuguese must count on the return of midfielder Lucas Fernandes, recovered from a muscle wastage. But there is no certainty that he will start. Most likely it is maintaining a scheme with four attackers. On the Cuiabá side, coach António Oliveira works to take the pressure off his team.

“Cuiabá is a team that has been growing, but we cannot celebrate anything. We cannot think about pressure, about getting out of the relegation zone now, since the important thing is not to be in it after the last round. The thought is to make a great game,” he said.

The visiting team’s coach did not want to anticipate the lineup he intends to send to the field, as he has a habit of making some changes according to the style of play. This way you will only disclose who plays minutes before the ball rolls.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X CUIABA

Place: Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date: November 1, 2022 (Tuesday)

Time: 7pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (Fifa-SP) and Leirson Peng Martins (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (FIFA-SP)

BOTAFOGO: Gatito Fernández, Daniel Borges, Adryelson, Víctor Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê and Gabriel Pires; Jeffinho, Júnior Santos, Tiquinho Soares and Víctor Sá

Coach: Luis Castro

CUIABA: Walter, João Lucas, Marllon, Alan Empereur and Igor Cariús; Marcão Silva, Rafael Gava, Pepê and Lucas Cardoso; Felipe Marques and André Luis

Coach: Antonio Oliveira