Without Alan Kardec, Atltico discloses related to the game with So Paulo

Without the striker Alan Kardec, Atltico released the related for the game with So Paulo, at 21:30 this Tuesday (1/1), for the 35th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The match will be held at Morumbi, in So Paulo.
Related for So Paulo vs Atltico
- goalkeepers: Everson, Matheus Mendes and Rafael
- sides: Dod, Guga and Mariano
- defenders: Alonso, Hiago, Jemerson, Nathan Silva and Rver
- midfielders: Allan, Caleb, Jair, Otvio, Rubens, Yan Philippe and Zaracho
- attackers: Ademir, Keno, Pavn, Sasha and Vargas
On its social networks, Atltico reported that striker Alan Kardec had back pain again and, therefore, was vetoed from traveling to So Paulo. Recently, the player had recovered from low back pain.
Atltico is 8th in the Brazilian Championship, with 51 points, and is fighting for a spot in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. So Paulo comes right behind, in 7th position, with 50 points.