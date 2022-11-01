Without Alan Kardec, Atltico discloses related to the game with So Paulo

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Atltico released list of related teams to face So Paulo

Without the striker Alan Kardec, Atltico released the related for the game with So Paulo, at 21:30 this Tuesday (1/1), for the 35th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The match will be held at Morumbi, in So Paulo.

Related for So Paulo vs Atltico

goalkeepers : Everson, Matheus Mendes and Rafael

: Everson, Matheus Mendes and Rafael sides : Dod, Guga and Mariano

: Dod, Guga and Mariano defenders : Alonso, Hiago, Jemerson, Nathan Silva and Rver

: Alonso, Hiago, Jemerson, Nathan Silva and Rver midfielders : Allan, Caleb, Jair, Otvio, Rubens, Yan Philippe and Zaracho

: Allan, Caleb, Jair, Otvio, Rubens, Yan Philippe and Zaracho attackers: Ademir, Keno, Pavn, Sasha and Vargas

On its social networks, Atltico reported that striker Alan Kardec had back pain again and, therefore, was vetoed from traveling to So Paulo. Recently, the player had recovered from low back pain.

A new addition to the list of related attacking midfielders Yan Philippe. Revealed in the youth categories of Atltico, the 18-year-old player has stood out in the Under-20 and in professional training. With that, he won a chance at Cuca.

Nacho Fernndez is another casualty in the Atlantic related. The midfielder will comply with automatic suspension. In the medical department of the Minas Gerais club, follow Igor Rabello, Guilherme Arana, Pedrinho and Hulk.

Atltico is 8th in the Brazilian Championship, with 51 points, and is fighting for a spot in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. So Paulo comes right behind, in 7th position, with 50 points.