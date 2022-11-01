Without Alan Kardec, Atltico discloses related to the game with So Paulo

Admin 2 days ago Sports Leave a comment 2 Views

atl
photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

Atltico released list of related teams to face So Paulo

Without the striker Alan Kardec, Atltico released the related for the game with So Paulo, at 21:30 this Tuesday (1/1), for the 35th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The match will be held at Morumbi, in So Paulo.

Related for So Paulo vs Atltico

  • goalkeepers: Everson, Matheus Mendes and Rafael
  • sides: Dod, Guga and Mariano
  • defenders: Alonso, Hiago, Jemerson, Nathan Silva and Rver
  • midfielders: Allan, Caleb, Jair, Otvio, Rubens, Yan Philippe and Zaracho
  • attackers: Ademir, Keno, Pavn, Sasha and Vargas

On its social networks, Atltico reported that striker Alan Kardec had back pain again and, therefore, was vetoed from traveling to So Paulo. Recently, the player had recovered from low back pain.

A new addition to the list of related attacking midfielders Yan Philippe. Revealed in the youth categories of Atltico, the 18-year-old player has stood out in the Under-20 and in professional training. With that, he won a chance at Cuca.
Nacho Fernndez is another casualty in the Atlantic related. The midfielder will comply with automatic suspension. In the medical department of the Minas Gerais club, follow Igor Rabello, Guilherme Arana, Pedrinho and Hulk.

Atltico is 8th in the Brazilian Championship, with 51 points, and is fighting for a spot in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. So Paulo comes right behind, in 7th position, with 50 points.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Santos coach explains controversial lineup and values ​​victory

After Santos’ victory over Atlético-GO, 3-2, today (2), at Antônio Accioly, for the 35th round …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved