Without fanfare, Elon Musk becomes CEO of Twitter

In addition to currently being the sole member of Twitter’s board of directors, Elon Musk also assumed the role of CEO of the company. While the billionaire has not publicly announced his rise to the position, company documentation delivered to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission credits the tycoon as chief executive of the social network.

On October 30, Elon Musk said he “had no idea who the CEO of Twitter was.” Shortly after buying the social network, the businessman made some layoffs, including the former chief executive, Parag Agrawal.

My title is Chief Twit right there in the bio. No idea who the CEO is. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

SEC documentation points out that Elon Musk became the company’s chief executive after the $44 billion acquisition. That is, on paper, the commander of Tesla and SpaceX is also the new CEO of Twitter.

Who else has a stake on Twitter?

Despite being the CEO and sole commander of the social network today, Elon Musk is not the sole owner of the platform. As highlights the The Vergethe billionaire still has debts with banks and investors who lent him money to complete the deal.

In addition, some majority shareholders also preferred to remain within the business, including the former CEO and co-founder of the social network, Jack Dorsey. Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal also still owns a share of the social network.