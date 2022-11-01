Xiaomi 13 Pro may come with a camera that cost $15 million | Cell

Xiaomi worked closely with Sony to develop a new camera sensor for mobile phones that could have cost up to $15 million to develop. The information comes from a leak brought by Yogesh Brar, a contributor to the site. 91 Mobiles, last Monday (31). The probable IMX989 sensor is one inch and should equip the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the brand’s new premium smartphone that may be presented in November 2022.
According to previous statements made by Xiaomi representatives, the sensor should capture up to 76% more light than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which could generate photos with better definition and quality than previous models from the Chinese manufacturer. With premium specs, the Xiaomi 13 Pro camera can also have faster focus and significant dynamic range improvements.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra was the first cell phone of the brand in partnership with Leica — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi
According to other leaked information, the triple camera set of the Xiaomi 13 Pro should be mounted with Leica lenses and three 50 MP sensors, one of which is the IMX989 already mentioned, in addition to an ultrawide lens and a telephoto lens. It is worth remembering that the partnership was established in mid-2022 and has already borne fruit with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, a device that is exclusive to the Chinese market.
Brar also speculates, in a Twitter post, about other specifications of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, claiming that the smartphone may have a 6.7-inch LPTO screen with 2K resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and options between 8GB and 12 GB of RAM memory. According to the analyst, the phone can also come with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.
If the information provided by the employee of the 91 Mobiles are confirmed, the Xiaomi 13 Pro may have a 32 MP selfie camera, 4,800 mAh battery and should leave the factory with the MIUI 14 interface, which is based on Android 13. There is still no expected launch in Brazil or suggested price estimated.
