Zelensky says there will be war response to Russia’s attack on energy infrastructure

Ukrainian president used his usual late-night speech to secure counterattack

Genya Savilov/Pool via REUTERS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky



The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced that there will be a response “on the battlefield” to Russia’s massive new attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which left hundreds of cities without electricity on Monday. Zelensky claimed that most of the targets selected by Russia today “were saved” when 45 of the 55 cruise missiles launched by the Russians for the massive attack “were shot down”. “There will be an answer on the battlefield. And I want to remind you that the total level of personnel losses from the Russian occupiers is almost 72,000,” Zelensky declared in his usual evening speech. “Let them not be surprised at their losses when they see how Ukrainians carry out ‘negotiations’ in the dark,” he warned. The Russian president, Vladimir Putinadmitted that Monday’s massive attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure were carried out in part in response to the “terrorist attack” allegedly committed by Kiev against the Black Sea Fleet, and warned that there could be more retaliatory actions.

Russia claimed the attack with more than 50 missiles was aimed at 18 Ukrainian energy targets in 10 regions. Hundreds of cities in seven Ukrainian regions were without power and at least 13 civilians were injured in Russian attacks, according to Kiev. “For every ten attacks, terrorists have to spend at least four times more missiles,” the Ukrainian president assured this evening, for whom Russia’s result is “even worse compared to drones, including those provided by their Iranian accomplices.” . According to Zelensky, four Russian helicopters were also shot down today. In this way, according to the Ukrainian leader, the world sees “that the former ‘second army in the world’ is no longer even the 22nd in terms of effectiveness”.

*With information from EFE