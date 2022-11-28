10 Best Silk Comics Of All Time » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Silk: Society of Spiders brings a significant character from Marvel Comics history to the screen. Comic book fans know that the same spider that gave Peter Parker his powers also bit Cindy Moon, turning her into Silk. Her upcoming Amazon streaming series is likely based on her best comics, which are a great read for fans who might not be familiar with her.

Silk emerged in the comics relatively recently, but she’s quickly racked up her own adventures and conflicts, including some destined for the streaming series. From his debut in Original Sin to his role in the Spider-Totems saga, which likely informs the show’s plot, his best comics reveal a character worth exploring in live-action.

10/10 The Amazing Spider-Man #4

The Amazing Spider Man #4 stands out among the best Silk comics as it introduces Cindy Moon to the Marvel Universe. the 2014 Original sin The storyline also provides perhaps Marvel Comics’ most shocking retcon with the revelation that the same radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker also bit Cindy, giving both of them similar but different powers.

The larger plot concerns a complicated plot involving the murder of Uatu the Watcher, but The Amazing Spider Man #4, his first full appearance, is a must-read for Spider-Man fans in general.

9/10 The Amazing Spider-Man #5

Spider-Man and Silk make out in a hot and memorable homepage on The Amazing Spider Man #5. That alone makes this issue significant for fans, especially looking down the road in live-action, but a lot is happening in this chapter. Silk and Spider-Man discover the truth about their origins, including their connection to Morlun.

Morlun counts among Spider-Man’s most powerful villains, a likely player in the streaming series, due to his connection to the Spider-Totems and the Spider Society that protects them. This issue also provides important information about Cindy’s family, which she seeks out after being freed from Ezequiel’s clutches.

8/10 Silk (Vol. 3) #1

the 2021 Silk volume sets Cindy Moon on a course that the streaming series could very well leverage. The first issue sees the character working for J. Jonah Jameson at Threats and Menaces, a news tabloid. This site focuses on superheroes, their lives and predicaments, leading to often controversial results.

The J. Jonah Jameson who appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home a lot fits with that mode of the comics and Cindy could work for it in her live-action series.

7/10 atlas agents

War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas #1 features a major milestone for Silk in the comics. She joins the team of Asian-American superheroes that includes Jimmy Woo, Shang-Chi and Amadeus Cho, whose strength places him among the strongest variants of the Hulk in Marvel Comics. Together they face Sindr, the Immortal Queen of Muspelheim.

This superhero team-up looks likely in live-action, except with Silk belonging to Sony’s Marvel Universe and Shang-Chi and Jimmy Woo in the MCU, rights issues could get in the way.

6/10 The Amazing Spider-Man #9

The Amazing Spider Man #9 introduces concepts critical to the larger Spider-Man mythology that likely appears in the Silk series. This issue introduces the Inheritors of Loomworld, who travel the multiverse in search of Spider-Totems. They then destroy the totem poles, which are defended by the Spider Society.

With the Spider Society lending their name to the title of the streaming series, it makes sense that they would appear. They can also bring important aspects of that storyline with them. Spider Totems represent multiversal entities connected with a cosmic force called the Web of Life and Destiny.

5/10 The Amazing Spider-Man #14

The Amazing Spider Man #14 represents the completion of spiderverse, easily alongside the most important events in Marvel Comics, due to its influence in other media. This issue features numerous variants of Spider-Man, including Silk in an epic battle against Morlun that is sure to make it to the screen in some form.

This issue also gives Cindy Moon some great moments. She tries to understand her unusual and insatiable attraction to Peter Parker, which is overwhelming for both of them. She discovers that the connection they share doesn’t necessarily transfer to other variants of Peter.

4/10 spider women

Silk participates in great teams in the comics. spider women, a 2016 crossover event, ranks among the best. This story sees Silk teaming up with Jessica Drew, the original Spider-Woman from the comics, and Spider-Gwen, the Earth-65 variant. Things get complicated when Cindy discovers that her Earth-65 variant played a role in Gwen getting her powers.

Silk ends up running away with people thinking she’s a villain after her counterpart steals Gwen’s powers and sets off another multiversal adventure. With Gwen’s importance in animation and eventually live-action, this storyline seems inevitable.

3/10 Silk #1

Silk #1 of 2015 launches his first solo series and thrusts the character into the spotlight. This issue establishes her status quo as an investigative reporter for Fact Channel News, who uses her journalism to uncover the truth about her missing family, something the show is likely to adapt.

Cindy’s search led to a violent confrontation with Black Cat. Black Cat certainly has a place in Sony’s future live-action plans somewhere, and she could appear in the spider society Series.

2/10 Silk #13

Silk’s search for her parents comes to an epic conclusion in Silk #13. She discovers them in the Negative Zone, where they got lost trying to find a cure for their powers as a child. This edition features fantastic artwork and epic battles with Cindy and her mother battling demonic creatures.

The Negative Zone belongs in the MCU like the Quantum Realm, which means that concept is likely off limits for the streaming series. Many other locations could take its place, including Loomworld.

1/10 Web Order

web order probably offers the most for fans wanting to know more about Sony’s future plans. This storyline brought together several variants and offshoots of Spider-Man, including Silk, Miles Morales, and Julia Carpenter as Madame Web to help save Spider-Man from Norman Osborn.

Common madame web film that comes starring Dakota Fanning, a live-action team-up featuring these characters and perhaps others it looks like in the cards. This 2020 storyline could serve as a blueprint for a future movie or streaming series.