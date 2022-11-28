12 million savings on the light bill? Cooperative creates solar plant in MT – 11/28/2022

Sunlight has never been so high in Brazil. The Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (ABSolar) predicts that 2022 will see the biggest growth in the sector in a decade. Between January and June, there was a 30% increase in gigawatts installed compared to the second half of 2021.

Brazil already has more than 20 gigawatts of installed power (adding the centralized generation of large power plants with distributed generation, spread over roofs and land). Even so, the country still lags behind much smaller and less solar nations such as Germany, Italy, Japan and South Korea. Even Vietnam produces more photovoltaic energy than our country. That is, there is still a lot of ground – or sky – ahead. According to the “Brazilian Atlas of Solar Energy”, created by the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), the Northeast is the region that receives the most sunlight, followed by the Midwest and Southeast.

Despite this movement being mostly stimulated by savings in electricity bills, solar energy brings the sustainable advantages of being a renewable source of energy. In addition, it creates jobs. According to ABSolar, there are 607,000 new jobs and R$ 104 billion in investments.

In order to expand these businesses, the Sicredi credit union has been encouraging its members (individuals, companies and rural producers) to seek what they call “responsible solutions”. These are special lines of credit for initiatives involving agroecology, organic agriculture and solar energy, among others.

To get an idea of ​​the representativeness of photovoltaic projects, last year Sicredi granted credit of R$ 3.3 billion in 52.5 thousand operations involving solar energy. It was more than double the amount borrowed for the same purpose in 2020.

What is Sicredi and how does it invest in solar energy?

The cooperative financial institution emerged in 1902 to serve farmers in Rio Grande do Sul. Today, it has 6 million members and 2,400 branches across the country. Sicredi is investing in them to follow the path of many of its partners and embrace cleaner energy sources. The most significant step was the recent inauguration of a solar plant in Mato Grosso. The structure feeds 140 branches and offices of the institution in the state.

Nauder Alves, Director of Supervision and Operations at Central Sicredi Centro Norte Image: Disclosure

With 18,000 solar energy panels, the plant was installed in Nova Xavantina, a city of 21,000 inhabitants, located 653 km from Cuiabá. According to Nauder Alves, director of supervision and operations at Central Sicredi Centro Norte, the municipality was chosen due to the levels of sunlight in the region, the proximity to the concessionary substation and the size of the green area that would need to be sacrificed to make room for the 9 hectares of power plant.

The project is the result of a partnership between Sicredi Centro Norte, which covers eight states in the North and Midwest, and Sebrae in Mato Grosso. Sebrae raised studies of solar energy generation projects for members of Sicredi, which in turn raised funds to finance the undertaking. Mato Grosso is the fourth state in distributed solar energy generation. Among the municipalities, Cuiabá ranks third, according to ABSolar.

The plant has the power to generate 5 megawatts, which should mean savings of up to 95% on Sicredi’s electricity bills in the state, or something around R$ 12 million. According to the institution, the energy generated by the Nova Xavantina plant corresponds to more than a thousand tons of carbon that will no longer be emitted per year.

“Sicredi anticipated the neutralization of projected emissions for the entire year of 2022. In all, 45,396 tons of carbon were neutralized through support for six carbon credit projects”, says Daniela Lepinsk Romio, sustainability manager at Central Sicredi North center.

Daniela Lepinsk Romio, Sustainability Manager Central Sicredi Centro Norte Image: Disclosure

The construction of the plant is not an isolated event among the cooperative’s actions. Sicredi is a signatory of the Global Compact, a UN initiative to encourage companies to adopt good practices based on ten principles divided into human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. Last year, all employees received training focused on the climate agenda and sustainability in agribusiness.

For Romio, the financial sector has an essential role in the transition to a low-carbon economy: “We are evolving in actions to reduce emissions and, one of them, is the self-generation of solar energy, a project that exists in several regions. expand these initiatives throughout Brazil, so that a greater number of cooperatives can benefit.