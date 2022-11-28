1st time has TVs connected to Globo

Brazil 1 x 0 Switzerland, the second game of the Selection in the Qatar Cup, yielded 47.6 audience points and 73.2% of “share” for Globo this Monday (28). “Share” is the share (public, in percentage) of each broadcaster in the universe of connected TVs.

In the debut against Serbia, Globo scored 50 points and 76% of “share” in SP.

The Brazilian team is already qualified for the next phase, the Round of 16.

Between 1pm and 3pm, there were 65% of TVs turned on in Greater São Paulo, where each point is equivalent to around 75,000 households. The index was lower than the average of the opening match, against Serbia.

Behind Globo were: Record (2.1 point and 3.2% share); followed by SBT (1.2 point and 1.9%); and Band (0.2 and 0.3%).

In Brazil’s debut, with a 2-0 victory over Serbia, the Marinho family broadcaster obtained an average of 50 points and a 76% share in Greater São Paulo. In the national measurement, they were 51 points and 77%, respectively.

In the last 10 years, only the final chapter of the telenovela “Avenida Brasil” and the games of the last World Cup reached such indexes that, historically, must also be repeated in the national measurement.

126 million Brazilians

As this column published exclusively last Saturday (26), around 126 million Brazilians tuned in to the World Cup games through Grupo Globo’s visual vehicles (open TV, SporTV, Globoplay).

This average is only valid for the first four days of the competition, which ends on December 18th.

The paid channel SporTV had so much audience that, during Brasil 2 x 0 Serbia, it was the second most watched broadcaster in the country, leaving behind Record, SBT, Band and RedeTV.

All data referring to today are from the so-called ibope in “real time”. That is, in real time.

The consolidated result should only be released tomorrow, but it doesn’t usually differ much from the anticipated measurement.