Banco do Nordeste Contest: test site announced!

O Northeast Bank competition already has a test site announced. Candidates who signed up for the Banco do Nordeste (BNB) contest must access the website of the Brazilian Center for Research in Evaluation and Selection and Event Promotion (Cebraspe) to make an individual consultation of the test site.

The vacancies are for Technical Specialist – System Analyst, in the areas of Systems Development and Infrastructure and Information Security. The initial remuneration is R$ 6,269.76. The tests will be applied on December 4th.

Candidates will be evaluated by means of an objective test, of an eliminatory and classifying nature, with a value of 120 points. Contractors will be allocated at the BNB headquarters, in the city of Fortaleza/CE.

Check out all the details about the Banco do Nordeste Contest

Banco do Nordeste Contest Summary