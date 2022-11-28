Black Friday 2022: see best selling products on Amazon

Amazon disclosed yesterday (27) that the Black Friday 2022 was the biggest in the company’s history in Brazil🇧🇷 In 48 hours, more than 3.5 million products were sold, with the categories of Books, Routine Products and Supermarkets, Home and Garage, Fashion and Electronics being the main ones.

The most purchased items were Echo Dot 4th Generation, iPhone 11, Corona beer, Stanley beer thermos, Smart Lamp Wi-Fi Positivo and the book This is how it startsby author Colleen Hoover.

In addition to the items sold by Amazon itself, the retail giant’s partner sellers also “recorded sales records”. In addition to Fashion, Beauty, Home and Electronics goods, the small and medium-sized companies sold products such as Academia Dry Fit T-shirts, Zaroc Sports, Queen Percal Bedding Set, Kit 10 Colmeia Organizing and Organizalux.

Black Friday 2022 is Amazon’s second major record-breaking commercial event. According to the company, Amazon Prime Day 2022, which was held in July, had already been the best in the country’s history, registering a sales volume 2.1 times greater than the 2021 edition.

Among the best selling items on Amazon Prime Day 2022 were the Echo Dot 3rd Generation, Playstation 5 and Cicatri Renov L’Oréal Elsève Cream.

What were the best selling items on Amazon’s Black Friday 2022?

Amazon has listed the Black Friday 2022 bestselling products by categories. Check out the list below:

Books and eBooks:

Qatar 2022 World Cup Stickers, Panini;

This is how it startsby Colleen Hoover, Galera Record;

the love hypothesis (TikTok Hit), by Ali Hazelwood, Arrow;

Dangerous!by Tim Warnes, Ciranda Cultural;

Evelyn Hugo’s Seven Husbandsby Taylor Jenkins Reid, Parallel;

Roof for Twoby Beth O’Leary, Intrinsic;

The Lord of the Rings – Collector’s Edition with Illustrations by Alan Leeby JRR Tolkien, HarperCollins;

Dangerous Minds: The Psychopath Next Door (10th Anniversary Edition)by Ana Beatriz Barbosa Silva, Principium.

