Black Panther 2 may have massively changed (and improved) the future of the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never celebrated women as much as it has in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever🇧🇷 Despite the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa, the titular character in the 2018 series Black Panther, and appeared in three other MCU titles, no other corner of the franchise was better equipped to spotlight the supporting cast more – many of whom are women. The MCU’s sixth-highest-grossing film featured compelling female characters such as Okoye (Danai Gurira), the general of the Dora Milaje, Nakia, a seasoned spy and T’Challa’s romantic partner, Princess Shuri (Letita Wright), the brilliant mind by T’Challa. sister and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), T’Challa’s mother. In a franchise so often defined by male heroes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever breaks new ground by elevating female characters in T’Challa’s absence, which could revolutionize the portrayal of women in the MCU on the big screen.

Shuri’s promotion to the title role of black panther 2 represents the third MCU film to feature a singular female lead. However, Wakanda Forever stands out because women’s perspectives take precedence in nearly every facet of its story. Female characters exist at the forefront of T’Challa’s untimely death and Wakanda’s subsequent war with Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and Talokan, which remains a rare circumstance in MCU films. In addition to returning characters like Shuri, Okoye, Nakia, Ramonda and Ayo (Florence Kasumba), wakanda forever it features even more women in major roles, most notably Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), Aneka (Michaela Coel) and Namora (Mabel Cadena). by director Ryan Coogler Black Panther: Wakanda Forever emerges as a lone gem in the MCU thanks to her deep advocacy of women’s perspectives and ability to lead the MCU’s next generation of female-centric stories.

The MCU’s troubled history with women

Arguments against female-led superhero movies have long revolved around their supposed lack of profitability. That misogynistic allegation kept Marvel from releasing a female-led movie until 2019, when Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers shattered the franchise’s glass ceiling in captain marvel🇧🇷 For 11 years since the MCU’s inception in 2008, women have served exclusively as (mostly) underdeveloped secondary characters. Talks surrounding a Black Widow solo movie have been rife since Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) introduction in 2010, though the project doesn’t hit the big screen until 2021. Despite Marvel’s troubled history with women, Phase 4 of the MCU delivered several female-led projects. like Black Widow, Eternals, WandaVision🇧🇷 Archer hawk🇧🇷 Mrs. Marvel and She-Hulk: Lawyer.

However, the last four titles were released on Disney+ as limited series. While Black Widow took a step in the right direction, as it featured women as three of its four main characters, was overshadowed by the lateness of the film and its lack of stakes due to its release after Natasha’s death in Avengers: Endgame. However, the box office triumphs of both captain marvel and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dispel any notion that female-led movies are unprofitable, as the former is currently the seventh highest-grossing MCU film domestically and tenth-highest earning globally, while black panther 2 it grossed over $600 million worldwide after two weeks.

Why Black Panther 2’s spotlight on women is groundbreaking

Black Panther manifested arguably the best work of world and character building in the MCU. In a perfect world, Boseman would have starred black panther 2but his absence allowed Marvel to focus more on the women of Wakanda, who were notably supportive of T’Challa in the first film. wakanda forever cleverly builds on Shuri, Okoye, Nakia, and Ramonda’s arcs and grants them more room to flourish individually and collectively. Additionally, the film offers an intriguing exploration of grief primarily through Shuri’s journey to succeed her brother as the Black Panther, Ramonda’s struggle to lead her country in the face of external threats, and Okoye’s heartbreaking banishment from the Dora Milaje. Elsewhere, the additions of Riri and Aneka strengthen the film’s female-centric narrative and establish future storylines in the upcoming Disney+ series. Iron heart and a potential Dora Milaje/Midnight Angels-centric spinoff.

Women are the beating heart of black panther 2, while men like M’Baku (Winston Duke) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) take on supporting roles that take nothing away from the film’s female-centric story. Embodying the legacy of the film that introduced the MCU’s first black superhero, wakanda forever establishes the franchise’s first black female lead. It almost exclusively features other black women in its central narrative. On the antagonist side, the film highlights the importance of the Talokan women in Namor’s story through his late mother and the fierce warrior Namora. Furthermore, black panther 2 includes queer women in its story through Ayo and Aneka’s relationship – which was only briefly shown, although it will likely be revisited in future projects. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever emphasis on community, perseverance and sisterhood – defined by tears and laughter – despite much of its foundation in heartbreak and loss, builds a powerful narrative that is felt so strongly thanks to the exceptional performances of Wright, Gurira, Bassett and Nyong ‘o – that were more than worthy of greater prominence following Black Panther🇧🇷

What the success of Black Panther 2 means for the future of the MCU

without underestimating black panther 2 resounding achievement, it is worth remembering that the film only focused on women because Marvel chose not to recast T’Challa after Boseman’s death. Still, wakanda forever could be the catalyst to change the MCU’s undervaluing of female characters. While women have led several Disney+ shows, it hasn’t carried over into the MCU’s 30 films, barring four exceptions. The MCU must support itself black panther 2 success to further invest in female-centric stories on the big screen. The upcoming MCU movie slate offers some hope, like 2023 the wonders positions Carol, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) as the main characters, while Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) will lead the starting lineup in 2024. Rays. A beautifully invented sequel to Black Panther under the frightening circumstance of Boseman and T’Challa’s deaths, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever proves that her world exists in a league above the rest of the MCU as it heralds women as heroes, warriors, scientists, engineers, mothers, and more.