Blacklist producer reveals series secret

One of the most popular crime series of all time, Blacklist impresses with its great cast – which is led by James Spader and Megan Boone (at least until season 8). In a recent interview, one of the show’s executive producers revealed a big secret about the lineup of the cast.

“After turning himself in to the police, a brilliant fugitive offers help to the FBI, but only if rookie Elizabeth Keen is his partner,” reads the official synopsis of The Blacklist on Netflix.

Continues after advertising

Along with James Spader (Red) and Megan Boone (Liz), the Blacklist cast includes Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressler), Ryan Eggold (Tom Keen), Amir Arison (Aram Mojtabai), Mozhan Marnó (Samar Navabi) and Hisham Tawfiq (Dembe Zuma).

We reveal below the secret behind the great cast of Blacklist; see what the series producer said about it.

Blacklist producer shares interesting cast secret

In addition to its iconic main cast, Blacklist is famous for hiring top TV stars for supporting roles and guest appearances.

Red is definitely Blacklist’s most memorable character. But over the 10 seasons of the series, James Spader’s fugitive is accompanied by memorable figures, played by some of the biggest stars of American television.

On a panel hosted by the Television Academy, producer John Fox revealed the secret behind hiring The Blacklist actors.

“If there is a common denominator, it is that we are always looking for interesting faces and unusual personalities. Bokenkamp (John, the creator of The Blacklist) really loves the eccentric ones,” said the producer.

Several high-profile actors have appeared on The Blacklist. Joely Richardson (The Tudors), Dianne Wiest (Hannah and Her Sisters) and even the iconic Isabella Rossellini (Death Belongs to Him) interacted with Red in the 10 seasons of the series.

According to Fox, the cast of Blacklist is always open to the participation of Hollywood stars.

“If there’s a famous actor who wants to ‘play’ with us, we’re always open to that possibility,” commented Fox.

In another interview, showrunner Jon Bokenkamp revealed his favorite Blacklist guest star.

This is Nathan Lane (The Lion King, Modern Family, The Producers), who joined the cast of Blacklist in season 5, specifically in the 100th episode of the series.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome you to our family of criminals, freaks and weirdos. Seeing Nathan Lane and James Spader act together was sensational”, explained the producer.

The 10th season of The Blacklist premieres in the United States on February 26, 2023. In the meantime, you can check out the episodes of the series on Netflix.