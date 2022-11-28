Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie hallucinate in new ‘Babylon’ trailer







Photo: Disclosure/Paramount Pictures / Modern Popcorn

Paramount released a new trailer for “Babylon”, which reunites stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, after “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”, again in a story about old Hollywood. With lots of sex, drugs and jazz, the preview highlights the excesses of the film industry’s Golden Age and the moralistic upheaval it caused.

Most of the characters in the film are fictional, but inspired by real people. After playing Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s film, Robbie plays a cocaine addicted version of Clara Bow, a sex symbol of the transition from silent to talkies, while the character Pitt is based on great actors of the 1920s, such as John Gilbert, who had difficulties in adapting to technological changes brought about by sound.

The film is written and directed by Damien Chazelle, director of the award-winning “Whiplash” and “La La Land”, and its great cast also includes Tobey Maguire (“Spider-Man: No Return Home”), Samara Weaving (“Bloody Wedding “), Olivia Wilde (“The Richard Jewell Case”), Jovan Adepo (“Watchmen”), Li Jun Li (“Evil”), Jean Smart (“Hacks”), PJ Byrne (“The Boys”), Lukas Haas (“The Revenant”), Olivia Hamilton (“La La Land”), Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Rory Scovel (“Physical”), Katherine Waterston (“Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore”), Eric Roberts (“Inherent Vice”), Ethan Suplee (“Dog”), Phoebe Tonkin (“The Originals”), Jeff Garlin (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) and bassist Flea (“Queen & Slim” ), by the band Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The launch in the US is scheduled for Christmas this year, aiming to snatch Oscar 2023 nominations. In Brazil, however, the premiere was scheduled for January 19.

