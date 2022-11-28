Brazil and France are already in the round of 16 of the Cup; see dates – 11/28/2022 – Sport

After winning their first two group games, the Brazilian and French teams are the only ones already guaranteed in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar.

Check out how your groups are doing:

Group D

France debuted with a 4-1 victory over Australia. Then he beat Denmark by 2-1 on Saturday (26) to add six points and stamp his place in the knockout stage.

Striker Mbappé’s team ends its participation in the group stage on Wednesday (30), against Tunisia.

If it confirms the first position in its group, France will play the round of 16 in the Sunday (4th), at 12:00h (Brasília time) against the second place of the Group Ç🇧🇷 If you come in second, play on Saturday (3), against the first of Çat 4 pm.

Group G

Tite’s team also did what was expected and beat Serbia 2-0 in their debut and Switzerland 1-0 this Monday (28), also going six points in Group G. Now they will close the first phase against Cameroon, on Friday (2) at 4 pm.

If you confirm the first placement in the key, the selection plays on Monday (5), at 16h, against second in Group H. If you come second, you play on Tuesday (6), at 4 pm, against the leader of H🇧🇷

Check out the qualifying criteria for the round of 16 in the Qatar Cup.